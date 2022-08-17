Last-minute back to school laptop deals — save at Best Buy, Amazon, more

Students are heading back to school across the country. However, there are still plenty of last-minute back to school sales up for grabs. Best Buy, Amazon, and Newegg are just a handful of retailers with last-minute laptop sales.

We're seeing discounts on everything from the best laptops under $500 to the best Windows laptops. If you're looking to mix some fun with your school semester, there are also plenty of discounts on gaming laptops as well as midrange models from manufacturers like Asus and Dell.

If you can afford to wait a little longer, Labor Day sales will also bring about new price cuts on laptops. Otherwise, here are the best deals you can get today.

Last-minute back to school laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook 15: was $249 now $199 @ Sam's Club (opens in new tab)

The perfect laptop for elementary school students, this Chromebook stands out from the crowd thanks to its 1080p screen. (Most budget Chromebooks still come with low resolution displays). In addition to the 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, you also get a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC.

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra Slim Laptop: was $445 now $229 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This slim laptop promises up to 8.5 hours of battery life, which should be more than enough for even the longest school day. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It also includes a laptop sleeve and wireless mouse.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 14: was $349 now $289 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Compact and efficient, the Asus VivoBook 14 is the ideal laptop for school. It features a 14-inch 1080p LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Note that it only comes with 4GB of RAM, so it's best suited for elementary school students (or very light Web-based work).

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3: was $589 now $439 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Acer Swift 3 packs solid performance at an affordable price. You get a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's a reliable mainstream machine that won't break your budget.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $659 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal knocks Microsoft's tablet down to just $659. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's one of the best prices we've seen for this configuration, though keep in mind the Type Cover costs extra.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099 now $708 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has a decent deal on the larger model of Samsung's new Galaxy Book Pro laptop that takes it down below $1,000. For that price, you get a 15.6-inch AMOLED screen, an 11th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512 GB SSD. It's a decent laptop, especially at this price, and the AMOLED display is gorgeous.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050: was $839 now $729 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8 GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 1080p 144Hz screen. This laptop is a great choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15: was $949 now $832 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need a laptop with more punch, the Pavilion 15 is for you. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 16GB of RAM should make it great for multitasking and the occasional light gaming session.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 16: was $929 now $862 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a 16.1-inch HD display, so your games will look great.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i: was $1,449 now $1,199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Whether you're a heavy streamer or casual gamer, the Legion 5i is bound to offer an immersive experience. You get a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS 144Hz LCD, Core i7-11800H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It's on sale at its lowest price to date.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15: was $2,299 now $1,912 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer Blade 15 base model comes with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, a 4K OLED screen, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That means it’s a powerful laptop for both gaming and productivity purposes, available at a steep discount for a short time.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you value your dollars over the latest tech, be sure to check out Best Buy's deal on the Surface Laptop 3. It might not be the newest model, but it still has a 13.5-inch touchscreen, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.