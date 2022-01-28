Killer Samsung Galaxy S21 deal — save $1,000 with a Verizon trade-in

Heads up, Galaxy fans. Now that the Galaxy S22 is around the corner, we're seeing epic Galaxy S21 deals.

For instance, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus with trade-in and unlimited . It's one of the best Verizon phone deals around. It’s got the same internals as the Samsung Galaxy S21 (which we think is one of the best phones on the market,) just with a bigger 6.7-inch display. So while it didn't officially make it onto our best list, it definitely deserves a mention alongside the S21.

Galaxy S21 Plus: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering one of the best Galaxy S21 Plus deals we've seen. For a limited time, you can get up to $1,000 off your S21 Plus purchase when you trade in an old (or damaged) phone and sign up for a Verizon unlimited plan. Plus, switch from a competing carrier and you'll get an extra $1,000 credit. Existing members will get up to $700 off with Verizon's 5G Get More plan or up to $440 off with other data plans.

This is a fantastic deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus , offering an amazing value (especially for new Verizon customers.) If you’re a lover of big screens, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is perfect for you — it even made our list of the best big phones .

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has plenty of great features. It’s got a beautiful, 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and delivers impressive performance thanks to its Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus has a decent battery life — it lasted just under 10 hours in our testing, which is enough to get most people through the day without constantly having to have a charger on hand. While the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus does support 25W fast charging, it does not come included with a charger in the box. So, make sure to check you have a compatible charger to use with your phone — and if not, you can get a 25W wall charger for $20 from Samsung .

