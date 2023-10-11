I’ve run hundreds of miles in these running shoes — and they are on sale for Prime Day now

As a fitness editor, it’s wrong to have favorites, and of course, when testing the best running shoes on the market, I treat all of them equally. As a marathon runner, I have one pair of shoes I reach for time after time — they are the shoes that get me out the door on days when I don’t want to run, and they are currently on sale.

While the world focuses on Amazon Prime Day (here are 9 of the best shoes to shop in the Prime Day sales), Nike has quietly released its own sale, and you can save on the Nike Invincible 3 right now. The big, bouncy, comfortable shoes are discounted to $117 from $180 with the code ULTIMATE — read on to find out more.

Nike Invincible 3: was $180 now $117 @ Nike with code ULTIMATE

Super soft, super comfortable and super bouncy, these are perfect for easy miles and long runs. Right now, you can save in the Nike sale, using the code ULTIMATE at check out to get an extra 20% off the shoe. Thank me later.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — if you sent me to a desert island and only let me pick one shoe to take with me, it would be the Nike Invincible.

When it comes to max cushioned running shoes, it doesn’t get plusher than the Nike Invincible line. Now on its third iteration, this comfortable, bouncy shoe has a huge wedge of Nike’s bouncy ZoomX foam for one of the pillowyest running experiences ever.

The midsole contains more of Nike’s ZoomX foam than ever. The Invincible 3 has a higher stack height than the previous versions too, as Nike has packed 1mm more foam underfoot. The magic of this shoe lies in the ZoomX midsole, which is extremely cushioned. Unlike most of the best running shoes on the market, there’s no Strobel lining underneath the insole of the shoe, so your foot is sitting directly on top of the ZoomX foam, allowing you to really sink into the shoe.

As with previous generations of the Invincible, the ZoomX foam, paired with the rocker geometry, makes for a super comfortable run. Until the Invincible, Nike’s ZoomX midsole was reserved for the faster shoes in its collection, such as the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 , and the Nike Alphafly Next% 2 . Both of these speedier shoes have carbon fiber plates, and without the plate, the foam seems to take on a different meaning in the Invincible. Instead of propelling the foot forward, the bouncy, responsive foam reduces the impact of each step for a more comfortable run.

This is an excellent running shoe for beginners looking for a fun shoe to run in, and more experienced runners looking for a shoe to wear for easy miles and long runs.