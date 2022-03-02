iMac and Mac mini get epic price cuts at Amazon ahead of Apple event

It's official: The next major Apple event is slated for March 8. As a result of today's surprise Apple announcement, we're seeing some epic price cuts on two of our favorite Apple devices.

Right now, you can get the Apple iMac M1 for $1,199 at Amazon. That's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this base configuration. Additionally, Amazon also has the Apple Mac mini M1 on sale for $569.99. It's on sale for $650, but you get an extra $80 off at checkout for a final price of $569. Those are among the best Apple deals we've seen all year.

Apple iMac (2021): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Dollar-off discounts on the base configuration of the iMac M1 are very rare. However, right now Amazon is taking $100 off. The 2021 iMac features Apple's new M1 CPU, a 24-inch 4.5K screen, 7-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. (If you don't see this price, try checking different color iMacs).

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $569 @ Amazon

The Mac mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at its lowest price ever. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The M1 iMac is one of the best all in one computers you can buy period. In our Apple iMac 2021 review, we were impressed by every aspect of the device, from its beautiful display to its powerful M1 chip.

The 2021 iMac model is the first iMac to include Apple's M1 chip. This gives it a lot of power, meaning it can multitask like a pro. You'll be able to stream, download, and browse as much content as you want without your computer slowing down. While this iMac probably isn't the machine you should go to for high-end gaming, you'll still be able to enjoy some simpler titles, like Stardew Valley or Sid Meier's Civilization IV.

Meanwhile, in our Mac mini M1 review, we marveled at the machine's design and its powerful performance. The base version, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space, is the cheapest model available. In our informal tests, we had over a dozen Safari tabs while watching 4K video on YouTube, and there was no noticeable slowing of performance. Even while writing a review with more than 30 tabs open, not once did the Mac mini flinch.

Keep in mind that a Mac mini 2022 refresh could occur next week, especially since Apple didn't release a Mac mini last year. Nevertheless, at this price it's an excellent buy.