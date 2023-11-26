I’m a fitness editor — here are 3 Patagonia fleece deals worth shopping in the Cyber Monday sale

If you’ve been waiting for the Cyber Monday sales to upgrade your technical walking equipment, I’ve got good news. As a fitness editor, I spend my Cyber Weekend scrolling the best deals on the internet so you don’t have to, and I’ve hand-picked three of my favorite Patagonia fleece deals to shop today. 

The legendary outdoor brand Patagonia has a huge sale right now, and as well as rounding up the best Patagonia Cyber Monday deals here, I’ve hand-picked three fleece jackets I’ve had in my virtual shopping basket. My favorite? This Women's Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Pullover which was $139 and is now $45 at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Women's Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Pullover: was $139 now $45 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

A cozy, warm sweater that will last for years, this Patagonia 1/4 zip is a wardrobe staple. For $45, it's an excellent price on a fleece that'll never go out of fashion. We particularly love the slim fit, making it perfect to layer under a coat when the temperature really drops. 

Women's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket: was $149 now $73 @ Patagonia

When it comes to fashionable fleeces, $73 is an amazing price for Patagonia's soft and stylish women's Retro Pile Fleece Jacket. This one works well as either a mid-layer under a weather-resistant shell or on its own when the sun is shining. You get three zippered pockets, two at the waist and one at the chest, and plenty of warmth from this 15-ounce fleece. You can find a similar men's Retro Fleece Patagonia Jacket for $86 right now at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Synchilla Fleece Anorak: was $149 now $73 @ Patagonia

This fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester fleece. It has a roomier fit than other items, so if you prefer a tighter-fitting fleece to wear as a layer, we'd recommend sizing down. Save 51% right now in the Cyber Monday sale! You can shop the women's sizes here.

