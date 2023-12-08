I vetted the 19 best holiday deals you can get at Amazon, Walmart and more — starting at $9

December 25th will be here before you know it. If you're still shopping for holiday deals — now is the time to strike. Retailers are making another round of price cuts and I'm seeing some of my favorite Black Friday deals make a return this week.

In some instances, there are deals that are cheaper now than they were on Black Friday. So below are the 15 best holiday deals to shop now. From rare discounts on the Nintendo Switch OLED to have savings on bedding, here are the best holiday deals you can score right now.

Best holiday deals now

iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon

New and existing members can get the iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best deals we've seen. (No trade-in is required for this deal). In our iPhone SE 2022 review we said it delivers best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity, and up to 15-hour battery life.

Price check: $1.99/mo @ AT&T

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

I've never worn a pair of Crocs, but I know plenty of people who swear by them. Right now Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. Note that Crocs.com is taking 60% off, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: 60% off @ Crocs.com

Brooklinen sale: deals from $10 @ Brooklinen

My first Black Friday purchase of 2023 was the Brooklinen Hardcore Sheet Bundle. Much to my chagrin — but your advantage — Brooklinen is now offering an even more aggressive sale of up to 60% off. The sale includes sheets, bath towels, robes, loungewear and more. The Brooklinen Hardcore Sheet Bundle is now on sale from $174 (twin).

Levi's jeans: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Walmart is dropping the price of Levi's apparel down to just $14 during its latest sale. The sale includes Levi's winter boots, sweatshirts, hoodies, t-shirts, backpacks, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale at Levi's, which takes 30% off select items.

Price check: 30% @ Levi's

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge: was $88 now $39 @ Walmart

Yes, there is such a thing as the Xbox Series X mini fridge. It can hold up to 8 cans of drink and comes with LED lights and a USB port for charging devices. Once hard to find in stock, it's now on sale at Walmart.

Price check: $99 @ Target

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

This smart plug power strip is one of the best smart plugs you can buy. It lets you independently control six outlets and three USB ports using Alexa, Google Assistant, or the Kasa smart app. You’ll also be able to set device schedules and timers, plus monitor how much energy each device is using. It's now at its lowest price ever.

TV sale: deals from $49 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $49. (That's the same starting price we saw on Black Friday). Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon

Eve Light Strip: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The Eve Light Strip lets you deck your home with LEDs that can be controlled via your iPhone, iPad, Siri, or the Eve app. It supports HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust your room's color temperature throughout the day. The 6.6-foot strip can be cut to size or extended up to 32.8 feet with additional strips. (The Eve Light Strip Extension is on sale for $40 at Amazon).

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $54 @ Amazon

The wireless Ring Video Doorbell comes with 1080p video recording, motion detection, and night vision. It's also got a rechargeable battery and can be installed without much hassle. In our Ring Video doorbell (2nd gen) review, we called it the best video doorbell you can get for under $100.

Sleep Number sale: BOGO 50% off @ Sleep Number

Keep warm and cozy this winter thanks to Sleep Number's holiday savings event. Currently, when you buy a faux fur throw, you'll get another one for 50% off. The sale also includes pillows, such as the ComfortFit Pillow which is BOGO 50% off. Prices start from $59 for the faux throws (pictured).

Blink Outdoor 4: was $119 now $71 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The Editor's Choice camera holds a spot in our list of the best home security cameras. It's currently on sale at its lowest price ever.

Nespresso sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

If you want the convenience of a capsule machine, but don’t want to sacrifice on the quality of your coffee, Amazon is having a massive sale on Nespresso machines. After discount, prices start at just $99, which is the lowest price I've ever seen for a Nespresso machine. The least-expensive machine is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe on sale for $99 (was $149). In our hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. What sets the Vertuo range apart from Nespresso's other pod coffee machines is that it lets you brew a much wider range of coffee styles, aside from a single or double shot espresso.

Patagonia Box Quilted Hoody: was $249 now $123 @ Patagonia

50% off! This versatile hooded jacket is windproof and features a box quilting design, which reduces bulk and creates an effective heat-trapping surface. It's available in various sizes in Tidepool Blue or Dusky Brown.

Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle: was $350 now $324 @ GameStop

$25 off w/ in-store pickup! The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock, and an increased 64GB of internal storage. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review we said it's an easy recommendation for first-time Switch buyers. Buy it online at GameStop and choose in-store pickup to get $25 off. By comparison, all other retailers have it for $349. This bundle includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $349 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Black Friday cheap! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. This ties its Black Friday price.

Price check: $399 @ Walmart | $369 @ Best Buy