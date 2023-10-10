I test headphones and the awesome Sony WH-1000XM4 just crashed in Prime Day deal

As audio editor I test a lot of headphones, and one of my favorites are the Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones. Although they are an older noise-canceling model, they continue to be popular and have one of the biggest savings in my best Prime Day headphone deals round up.

Right now the Sony WH-1000XM4 are just $248 at Amazon. Although it's not the lowest price I've seen these at (they dropped to $228 in 2022's Cyber Monday sales), this is a very worthwhile $101 off their usual price (and $150 less than the Sony WH-1000XM5 go for.)

More than a year after being superseded by the current Sony WH-1000XM5 flagship, the WH-1000XM4 continue to be as popular as ever among discerning headphone buyers, and it's easy to understand why. The XM4 was a long running choice for the best headphones on the market, and our Sony WH-1000XM4 review had almost nothing but praise for these cans.

We found that the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones produced a loud, detailed and dynamic soundstage. High and middle-ranged frequencies were well-balanced and there was plenty of bass. Support for 360 Reality Audio, LDAC and DSEE Extreme are all included, which makes them as well-equipped as the model that replaced them.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 don’t outclass the very best noise-cancelling headphones around right now, but they still are excellent when it comes to blocking outside noise. Travel noise, wind and other distractions were completely reduced in our tests. Plus, there are 20 levels of ambient sound to choose from if you prefer to stay aware of sounds around you while you listen to music.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also offer good battery life. We got 30 hours of playtime with ANC on, or 38 hours with ANC off. A 10-minute quick charge netted us 5 hours of listening time.

If you’re interested in the Sony WH-1000XM5, check out our Sony WH-1000XM5 vs WH-1000XM4 face-off to see how both these headphones stack up. In short, the XM5s offer slightly longer battery life, improved sound quality and ANC. But for $248, the XM4 headphones are a seriously good value.

