I test gym equipment for a living — here's my 6 best Prime Day deals under $200

By Sam Hopes
published

The best home gym equipment bargains to shop during Prime Day

a photo of a woman working out best home gym equipment: Prime day deals
Forget what they say because you don't need to spend thousands on the best home gym equipment to style your home gym set-up. I test fitness equipment for a living, and these are the five best Prime Day deals I recommend.

You just need to be savvy. Right now, you can save on rowing machines, adjustable dumbbells, kettlebells and more. Here's how.

6 best home gym equipment Prime Day deals

Flybird weights bench: was $239.99 now $99.99 @ Amazon
Save a whopping 58% on the popular Flybird bench which as pulled in 4.5 stars on Amazon across more than 20,000 reviews. Designed with the advice of a professional coach, the bench can withstand up to 800lbs. 

DMASUN exercise bike: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon 
Save $200 on the DMASUN exercise bike, rated as Amazon's choice for cost, delivery and high ratings. The DMASUN sports bike features an iPad holder, water bottle cage, non-slip cage pedals, four-way adjustment of the seat, two-way adjustment of the handlebar, transport wheels and level adjustment knob, complete with digital display.

Flash Limp Adjustable Dumbbells: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon
These adjustable dumbbells are 37% off during Prime Day deals. The weights replace five weights ranging 11-55lbs, helping you effortlessly switch to suit your workout using a one-handed spin mechanism. 

Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell: was $199 now $126 @ Amazon
This Prime Big Deal won't last long. Save 36% on the hugely popular Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell from the leading brand. The kettebell replaces 6 weights, adjusting from 8-40lbs using an easy dial system. Get motion tracking, trainer-led workouts and more with a free JRNY Mobile-Only membership for 2 months upon purchase.

Manduka PRO yoga mat: was $138 now $90 @ Amazon
The Manduka PRO yoga mat is one of the best yoga mats for hot yoga mat you can buy right now. The grippy texture and biodegradable credentials makes it one of the most durable of its kind. Designed by yoga teachers and used by our in-house PT, it offers near flawless performance for at home workouts or in studio.

UTRYUP magnetic rowing machine: was $269 now $199 @ Amazon
The magnetic rower has been rated #1 new release and offers 16 levels of resistance. Save 26% on the Bluetooth-enabled rower with LCD display to track metrics and partner app to keep you on top fitness with a range of pro workouts to try.

At Tom's Guide, it's our job to test the best home gym equipment on the market and share the pros and cons for you to make informed choices. Whether it's dumbbells, kettlebells or yoga mats, we know a thing or two about finding a Prime Day deal worth buying.

Every deal sits under $200, meaning you can deck out your home gym with the best equipment without parting with heaps of cash. You can keep on top of all our Prime Day deals as the sales continue.

Staff Fitness Writer

Sam Hopes is a level III fitness trainer, level II reiki practitioner, and resident fitness writer at Future PLC, the publisher of Tom's Guide. Having trained to work with mind and body, Sam is a big advocate of using mindfulness techniques in sport and fitness, and their impact on performance. She’s also passionate about the fundamentals of training and building sustainable training methods.  When she's writing up her experiences with the latest fitness tech, you’ll find her writing about nutrition, sleep, recovery, and workouts.