I just found the best October Prime Day phone deals — iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, Pixel 8 and more

I'm fortunate enough to test all the latest phones, which puts me in a great position to recommend the best Prime Day smartphone deals.

The Big Deal Days event has plenty of phones on offer, both on Amazon itself and on other retailers' sites trying to tempt you away from spending all your money with Amazon. Not every deal's a winner though, be it because the phone's not great or because the discount's weak, so I (with a little help from Tom's Guide's expert deals team) am here to show you only the top options.

Richard Priday Assistant Phones Editor I've been reviewing phones (and writing news, how-tos etc. about them) since 2018, so I have a good idea of what makes a good phone, and what makes a good discount on their original prices.

I'll be keeping this guide updated through Prime Day, so check back if you're after a phone but don't like the look of any of the options so far. And if you want different types of discounts, or just need some odds and ends to pad out your shopping cart, check our main Prime Day deals page as well as our Prime Day live blog for the latest discounts.

Best Prime Day Android deals

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $949 with Prime @ Amazon

This Prime Day deal for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is not the biggest discount (it's been $100 cheaper before now) but definitely a worthwhile offer if you're a Prime subscriber. I've swapped my SIM into a Galaxy S23 Ultra several times since it first launched because I can't get enough of its cameras, including the hugely detailed 200MP main sensor and the 3x/10x dual telephoto cameras on the back. Factor in its gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED screen, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip and strong battery life, and this is a flagship phone that'll please anybody.

OnePlus 11: was $699 now $569 @ Amazon

The OnePlus 11 is an impressively-specced device, and one I recommend to anyone looking for a flagship phone since it offers top-flight specs for a lot less. My favorite part of the OnePlus 11's kit is its fast charging system, which powers up the phone from empty to 97% in only half an hour. That refueling speed is joined by impressive performance, Hasselblad-tuned cameras and a big and beautiful display. This is a fantastic Prime Day deal on flagship phone.

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $329 @ Amazon

On the cheaper end of the smartphone pricing spectrum, it's hard to beat how much value the Galaxy A54 provides. I'm pleasantly surprised by the A54's display every time I pick it up, since it's bright and smooth just like a flagship phone's screen. Photos are another of the phone's strong suits, thanks to its 50MP main camera with its improved night mode shots. It's also got a guaranteed five years of updates, meaning it'll provide you good value for a long time to come, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Now that Samsung's updated the design of its smaller foldable phone, it's a far easier recommendation, especially if you like your phones on the compact side. As far as I'm concerned, the best part of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the bigger Flex Window, which offers a quite usable way to send messages, take photos and more. The cameras themselves are rather good too, as is the phone's performance and enlarged storage capacity.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 w/ free Pixel Watch 2 @ Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro isn't actually on sale yet, but that's good news for you since it means you can still get the pre-order offer of a free Pixel Watch 2 along with the phone. I've not had a lot of time with the Pixel 8 Pro, but Google's AI-powered features like Best Take photos and Google Assistant summaries are things you won't find on any rival smartphone. The seven guaranteed years of software updates has really caught my eye too.

Best Prime Day iPhone deals

iPhone 15: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

The new iPhone 15 series is unsurprisingly pretty great. And AT&T's got a suitably good deal to go along with it, offering a free basic iPhone 15 if you start (or renew) an unlimited data plan and trade-in a valuable-enough phone before October 12. Apple gave the iPhone 15 a number of upgrades, such as a brighter display, a Dynamic Island to replace the front camera notch and improved battery life. I really like the newly-added 48MP camera, which takes 24MP shots by default but can be used to take full 48MP images or 2x zoom photos.

iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

If you'd rather go with Verizon for your new iPhone, users get a free iPhone 15 Pro in exchange for a new or renewed unlimited plan and a trade-in. If you're willing to go for the Unlimited Ultimate plan, you can get up to $1,000 back, which just happens to be enough for the iPhone 15 Pro. This is one of the best phones you can buy today, and one I particularly appreciate for its blend of powerful cameras, impressive performance and convenient Action button in a very compact frame.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: get 6 free months on select plans @ Mint Mobile

With Mint, you can save on your data by buying the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The price of any 12-month plan is halved when buying this particular device, which means more downloads and streaming while on the move. Until recently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was my daily driver, and I still think it's a fantastic device even though the iPhone 15 Pro Max is now here. It's still got an excellent 48MP main camera, a big and beautiful display with a Dynamic Island notch and a very handy always-on display that lets you check your notifications, widgets and more without needing to touch the phone.

iPhone SE (2022): free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

For the price of a new unlimited data plan, Verizon will give you the most recent iPhone SE. No need for a trade-in or anything, it's as free a freebie as you can get. I spent some time with the iPhone SE as an experiment to see what I'd miss and what I'd not about my usual flagship phones. While there are some obvious limitations like display size and photo quality, there's no denying that this is a full-blown iPhone with all the apps and experiences, and one that some users may like for its extra-small body and physical Touch ID home button.

How to find the best phone deals

Prime Day phone deals aren't limited to Amazon. Rival retailers and phone carriers are all offering competitive deals, cutting several hundreds of dollars off of the list price of the hottest devices.

If you're after an unlocked phone, you're likely to find strong deals on cheaper devices, though Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones have bucked this trend. Mostly, premium devices are available at a discount from the carriers, meaning you'll likely be stuck in a contract for the privilege of making a saving.

It's always worth paying attention to the condition of the phone you're buying too. Most you'll find on sale are brand new, but some are renewed or refurbished, meaning they're a second-hand device that's been checked over and fixed if needed prior to being sold again. In theory there's nothing wrong with buying a refurb phone, but it's something to be aware of lest you end up with a device in an unexpectedly worn condition.