I’ve tested the best Instant Pots — here’s the Prime Day deal I'm waiting for

As a Homes writer, I’ve tried and tested all kinds of small appliances over the years. From juicers and air fryers to vacuum cleaners, I’ve reviewed my fair share — but my favorite appliance (so far) has got to be the best Instant Pots.

This humble yet mighty, multifunctional cooker has become the must-have appliance. In addition to rustling up a variety of delicious meals at just a touch of a button, it’s versatile and easy to use. Not only does an Instant Pot pressure cook and slow cook to perfection, but it can also steam, bake, make yogurt and even sterilize. And while prices for this countertop appliance remain competitive, Amazon Prime Day may be the best opportunity to find a great deal, and save money.

Out of some of the best Instant Pots I tested, the one I really want to see on sale this Prime Day is the Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer . This literally offers the best of both worlds, since you can switch between pressure cooker and air fryer mode by simply swapping over the lids. I loved the convenience offered to pressure cook delicious stews to a crispy, roast chicken feast.

It isn’t any wonder why this model won the Best Instant Pot with Air Fryer category, which also comes with 11 handy functions. What’s more, if you have a compact kitchen (like myself), this is ideal if you didn’t have the space to buy separate appliances.

If you didn’t want to wait until Prime Day, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer is on sale for $129 at Amazon right now. This is a decent $40 off its original price of $169, making it a great deal to grab while it’s hot.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker: was $169 now $129 @ Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is available in a 6-quart or 8-quart capacity — which is perfect for large families. It comes with 11 preset functions that include air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, rice and yogurt maker. With a simple digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe. Currently reduced from $169 to $129, this is a great value for money.