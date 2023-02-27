Hurry! You can snag a free iPhone 13 at Verizon right now — here's how

The end of the month is usually a good time for last-minute deals and Verizon just surprised us with an epic iPhone deal that's perfect for Apple fans on a budget.

Through February 28, you can get the iPhone 13 for free at Verizon (opens in new tab). To get this deal, you'll need to open a new line with an eligible 5G unlimited data plan. It's one of the best iPhone 13 deals we've seen because unlike may deals, this promo doesn't require a trade-in. However, it's worth noting this deal is available online only.

iPhone 13 deals don't get better than this. For a limited time at Verizon, you can get the iPhone 13 for free when you open a new 5G unlimited plan. (This offer excludes the "Welcome" unlimited plan. Purchase must be made online). Plus, switch from a competing carrier and you'll get a $200 credit.

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the iPhone 13 is one of the best iPhones on the market. Normally sold for $699 at Apple, this Verizon phone deal knocks it to $0. In our iPhone 13 review, we said it offers a nice balance of good features for the price.

It sports a 6.1-inch 2532 x 1170 Super Retina XDR OLED display, A15 Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, dual 12MP (wide/ultrawide) rear lenses, and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. In real world performance, we said it remains one of the best phones for your money. We found its cameras offer excellent low-light performance and we also liked the phone's Photographic Style filters and Cinematic mode focus-tracking ability. Battery life was also impressive enduring for 10 hours and 33 minutes in our tests.

For more deals on Apple gear, make sure to check out our guide to the best Apple deals and best Verizon promo codes.