Hurry! Apple Watch 9 just crashed back to Cyber Monday price

Are there still Cyber Week deals on Apple Watches? You bet. But the clock is ticking, and you’ll need to move quickly to secure sweet Cyber Week savings on your choice of three Apple Watch models, including the Ultra, Series 9 and Series 8.

Right now, the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra on a Beige Loop is just $639 from Best Buy , knocked down from $799. Meanwhile, this non-cellular Apple Watch 9 in 41mm is only $329 via Amazon , down from $389. That's the lowest price since Cyber Monday.

Here's the best Apple Watch deals right now.

End of Cyber Week Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch 9, 41mm, Midnight Sport Band: was $389 now $329 @ Amazon

If the Apple Watch Ultra with its chunky 49mm case is a tad too large, consider this 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 instead. At $329, this is a great price for a model that is only a few months old. Not only that, as we mentioned in our Apple Watch 9 review , this is the best smartwatch yet thanks to significant performance upgrades and the addition of a handy new double-tap gesture.

Apple Watch Ultra, 49mm, Beige Loop: was $799 now $639 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 may be the cool new kid on the block, but the original Ultra is still plenty competent , and at $639, a good bargain. This is the GPS+Cellular model, by the way. But that doesn’t mean you necessarily need to shell out for a data plan. It will work just fine over WiFi or piggybacking off your smartphone’s connection. In our Apple Watch Ultra review , we called it a seriously good sports and adventure watch thanks to features like fall detection, a dual-frequency GPS, an emergency siren and more.

Apple Watch Ultra, 49mm, Orange Loop: was $799 now $659 @ Best Buy

The same exact model is also available on a fly-looking Orange Loop (which I prefer) for $20 more. In addition to the above-mentioned features, the Ultra also boasts a wide array of health, fitness and sleep-tracking functions to help users keep tabs on their well-being.

Apple Watch 8, 45mm, Midnight Sport Band: was $529 now $449 @ Best Buy

Next up, we have a great deal on last year’s Apple Watch 8 in 45mm on a black rubber strap for $449. This is the cellular version, unlike the Apple Watch 9 above. And while it doesn’t offer the same handy double-tap feature as its newer sibling, it does share many of the same health and fitness functions, like a skin temperature reader and blood oxygen saturation monitor.

Apple Watch 8, 45mm, Graphite Milanese Loop: was $799 now $639 @ Best Buy

If the rubber strap isn’t really in your bag and you want something a bit classier, the same Series 8 Watch above is also available on a rather nice-looking stainless steel bracelet for a sizable $160 off.