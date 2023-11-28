Hurry! This incredible gaming monitor is $950 off in amazing Cyber Monday deal

If you have an exceptionally large desk in your home office and love playing the best PC games, hoo-boy do I have a great post- Cyber Monday deal for you. If you’ve got the room to accommodate this colossal Samsung gaming monitor, you should definitely consider picking it up, as this is one of the biggest discounts I’ve seen following Cyber Monday.

Right now, the Samsung 49” Odyssey Neo G9 4K Curved Gaming monitor is on sale for $1,251 at Amazon. That’s a stunning $948 price drop, as this QLED monster usually retails for $2,199.

Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 4K Curved Gaming monitor: was $2,199 now $1,251 @ Amazon

This extra large and in charge super ultrawide gaming monitor boasts a ridiculously fast 240Hz refresh rate, a mere 1ms response time and supports both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro frame rate-smoothing features. If you have a huge desk, meet the gaming display of your dreams.

I owned a close cousin of this ludicrously large Samsung monitor for almost a year back in 2021, only selling it because Dell released the incredible Alienware 34 QD-OLED display. It was truly a terrific panel to own, not just for gaming, but also for work-based productivity tasks.

There’s so much to be said for owning a 49-inch monitor that sports a 32:9 aspect ratio. Essentially, you’re getting the same screen real estate as two traditional widescreen 16:9 displays would offer, rolled into a single stunning panel.

If you’re like me and constantly have about 20-odd Google Chrome tabs open on any given work shift (while also juggling between software and apps like Photoshop and Slack), the sheer size of a screen like the Odyssey Neo G9 is an absolute godsend if you want to up your productivity.

Of course, it also boasts some serious gaming credentials. Native screen resolution on this behemoth is 5,120 x 1,440, which means we’re in the textbook definition of “super ultrawide” territory. It’s also curved to up immersion when you’re playing the best Steam games, with a viewing angle of 178°.

And the impressive screen stats don’t stop there. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features super bright HDR2000 tech for maximum display vibrancy. Throw in an absurd 240Hz refresh rate and support for both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and this QLED G9 is in the conversation as being the ultimate gaming monitor.

The only caveat I’d throw in, especially when it comes to playing games on a super ultrawide monitor, is that almost no story-driven titles have cutscenes that support a 32:9 aspect ratio. That means you’re going to be dealing with huge vertical black bars when playing the likes of Alan Wake 2. That said, for racing games or shooters like Forza Horizon 5 and Doom Eternal, the wrap-around viewing sensation you get with this ultra stretched out screen provides incredible levels of immersion.

So if you’re looking for an incredible gaming monitor and have the space to accommodate this goliath, this is one of the best deals you’re going to find in the wake of Cyber Monday.