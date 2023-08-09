Hurry! This Hisense 55-inch Mini-LED TV just crashed to $449 at Amazon

Want an affordable TV with great picture quality and brightness? The Hisense U6K Mini-LED TV is ideal, and it’s just gone on sale at Amazon.

The Hisense 55-inch U6K Mini-LED TV is $449 at Amazon right now. This is $130 off, and the lowest price I’ve ever seen for this TV. Not only that, but it’s the least expensive Mini-LED TV deal I’ve ever seen.

Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $449 @ Amazon

The Hisense U6K is the cheapest Mini-LED TV we’ve seen so far. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. However, with a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support, it’s not the best choice for gamers.

The Hisense U6K is the cheapest Mini-LED TV we’ve seen hit the market. Previously, this title belonged to the TCL 6-Series R646, but the Hisense U6K undercuts TCL’s TV by $250 at this current sale price.

But don’t worry, you won’t have to compromise on quality. We haven’t tested the Hisense U6K ourselves yet, but Hisense has a track record of great TV performance. We also loved the previous model in this lineup, the Hisense U6H — it currently sits on our list of the best budget TVs .

The Hisense U6K has 200 local dimming zones, which Hisense claims will help the TV reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Several of our favorite TV formats are also included, like Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos. And the U6K runs on the Google TV interface, which we like for its ease of use and ever-evolving content recommendation algorithm.

However, there is a catch. The Hisense U6K isn’t the best choice out there for Xbox Series X and PS5 gamers, due to its 60Hz refresh rate and lack of HDMI 2.1 support. If you’re hankering for 4K gaming at 120Hz, the TCL 6-Series TV I mentioned previously is a good budget-friendly pick on our list of the best gaming TVs .