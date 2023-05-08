Hurry! This 65-inch Vizio QLED TV just crashed to $498 in Memorial Day sale

Sometimes, you see an early Memorial Day TV sale that is just too good to pass up.

Right now, you can get the Vizio 65-inch M6 QLED 4K TV is $498 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That means you can get a Vizio smart TV with a quantum dot filter for superior picture quality for under $500. And at 65 inches, you don't even have to sacrifice screen size to do it.

The Vizio MQ6 QLED 4K TV provides great picture quality at an even better price. The MQ6 is loaded with features like Dolby Vision Bright, HDR10+ and HLG HDR formats, 120Hz variable refresh rate with AMD FreeSync and more. In our Vizio M-Series MQ6 review, we said it delivers great color reproduction, picture quality, good app selection, and enough smarts to satisfy TV shoppers that aren't picky about their smart TVs.

Finding a better deal than this Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV is going to be a tall order. In fact, it's currently the cheapest QLED TV deal we've seen in the lead-up to Memorial Day weekend.

While it doesn't test quite as well as the Vizio M-Series Quantum X QLED 4K TV, we still like the M6. In our Vizio M-Series MQ6 4K QLED TV (2021) review, we rated it highly for having great picture quality thanks to the quantum dot filter and its support for multiple HDR formats.



And this version is even better than the one we tested! It still has the quantum dot filter, still has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG HDR and speedy response times, but it's now an even better gaming TV. That's because this version isn't limited to a 60Hz refresh rate. Instead, it gets a panel with a 120Hz variable refresh rate for gamers and AMD FreeSync support. So if you're looking for a TV upgrade for your PS5 or Xbox Series X, this is a great option.

But you don't need to be a gamer to enjoy the features of the MQ6 QLED. This TV has Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in so you don't need additional dongles and gadgets to stream content straight to your TV. And with Vizio's SmartCast smart TV interface, the best TV shows and movies from the best streaming services are already easily available on your TV from the moment it's set up.

So if you're looking to upgrade take advantage of this Vizio TV deal before it's gone!