Huge sale on Sony LED and OLED TVs at Amazon — 5 early Black Friday deals I'd buy right now

On the hunt for a new TV? If you just can't wait for Black Friday deals to get started, there are a bunch of great deals on Sony LED and OLED TVs you can shop right now. Sony consistently puts out some of the best TVs on the market, so I've made sure to scour the web for the best of the best deals right now.

If you can't decide, the deal I like the most would be the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV for $1,798 at Amazon. It's one of the best OLED TVs we've reviewed, and it's more affordable compared to premium options like the LG G3 OLED or the Samsung S95C OLED.

Sony 65" X80K 4K TV: was $999 now $798 @ Amazon

The Sony X80K TV was already an excellent entry-level model, and at this discounted price it's now an even better value for money. It packs solid picture quality with low input lag and an excellent Google TV interface. It's not an audio powerhouse, but it's an excellent pick if you're looking for a large TV at a relatively modest price.

Sony 65" Bravia XR X90L 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,198 @ Amazon

A This LED-LCD TV from Sony has a bunch of features we look for in the best TVs, including Cognitive Processor XR, HDMI 2.1 support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Vision are on show, too. We haven't reviewed this model yet, but we called last years' version, the Sony X90K a good jack-of-all-trades TV.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,798 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Sony Bravia XR A80L is now on sale. You'll get remarkable picture quality on this OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5 making it a solid choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision are included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L review, we highly praised this TV's gorgeous visuals and powerful sound.

