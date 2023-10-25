There's a massive sale on LG OLED TVs right now — 5 deals I recommend

Black Friday isn't here just yet, but it's still a great time to buy an LG OLED TV. If you want to upgrade your entertainment center in time to watch some of the best horror movies this Halloween, hurry over to Amazon and Best Buy before these awesome LG OLED TV deals disappear.

My favorite deal of the bunch is the LG 55" C3 OLED 4K TV for $1,296 at Amazon. (Best Buy also sells the TV for $1,299.) It made our list of the best OLED TVs due to it being incredible value compared to premium offerings from Sony and Samsung. The sound could be a bit better, but it still delivers incredible picture quality, a great smart interface and excellent gaming features. Amazon lists this as a $100 discount, but it's actually $600 off right now compared to its original asking price of $1,899.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This is $80 shy of its all-time Black Friday price low and one of the least-expensive OLED TVs of all time. Note this model/size is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy

LG 55" G2 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,359 @ Best Buy

The LG G2 OLED TV is one of LG'S brightest OLED TVs yet and delivers an excellent, bright picture along with AI-boosted sound quality. It also has clever cord management and a handy 4 HDMI ports. We also really like the minimalistic silver frame, which makes for a bezel-less appearance. Note: a newer model, the LG G3 OLED is now available.

Price check: $1,496 @ Amazon