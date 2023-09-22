Huge sale at Best Buy this weekend — here's 13 deals I'd buy

October Prime Day is close on the horizon, but if you just can't wait to score some deals, you're in luck this weekend. A huge number of popular tech products have been slashed in price at Best Buy this weekend, and I've found a bunch that I'm super excited about.

If you've been waiting for the right QLED TV deal, right now the Samsung 65" QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV is $1,899 at Best Buy. It's a huge $600 off, and it's the best QLED TV we've ever reviewed. If you need a TV for a brightly lit living room, this is the one you want.

Or, maybe you want a new laptop to help you work more efficiently. You're in luck, because several of Apple's MacBooks have been slashed in price this weekend at Best Buy. The cheapest of the lot is the MacBook Air M1 for $749. It's a couple of years old now, but it's a great value. If you have a bit more to spend, the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 on sale for $899 is an amazing deal. We named it the best laptop on the market because of its fast performance, long battery life, and great display.

There are plenty more deals to choose from, so keep scrolling to see my top picks from this Best Buy weekend sale. For more ways to save, check out our Best Buy promo codes guide.

Best Buy weekend sale — top deals

TV sale: deals from $94 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $94. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB): was $239 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB) just crashed to its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s, plus it can achieve 1,400K random read input/output operations per second. It also comes with an optional heatsink with RGB lighting, which could come in handy if you're building your own gaming PC with a transparent panel.

Price check: $149 @ Samsung | $149 @ Amazon

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once. It's now $10 cheaper than it was on July Prime Day.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes.

OnePlus 11 (8GB/128GB): was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

The OnePlus 11 is one of the best value phones out there, and now it's an even better bargain. We like the 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED display, speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery. And the Hasselblad-tuned cameras deliver great-looking photos. This phone is $100 off with activation at Best Buy right now.

Price check: $599 @ OnePlus | $599 @ Amazon

MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Amazon

There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. (The 256GB version is unavailable at Amazon as of this writing.) In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display.

Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,099 @ Amazon

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.