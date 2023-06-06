Huge Pixel sale at Amazon slashes the price of some of our favorite phones

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know Google make some of the best phones on the market. Google Pixel phones are known for their powerful performance, awesome cameras and great value for money. That's why I always get excited when I see Pixel phones on sale.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is $699 at Amazon right now. This is $200 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for the ultimate Pixel phone. Or, the Google Pixel 6a is $299 at Amazon right now. This phone has been eclipsed by the release of the newer Google Pixel 7a, but the Pixel 6a is still an awesome phone and great value at $299. Grab these deals before they're gone, or keep reading for more options.

Google Pixel phone deals

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon

The top Pixel 7 model gets a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. It is also powered by the Tensor G2 chip, and it's at its lowest price ever at $699.

Google Pixel 6a: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 6a is a great buy, and we said that when it cost $449. Now on sale for $299 it's an amazing deal on a surprisingly powerful smartphone. The Pixel 6a packs solid performance courtesy of Google's own Tensor Chip, two excellent cameras and a bright 6.1-inch OLED display.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Google Pixel 7: $599 w/ $100 gift card @ Amazon

Google's Pixel 7 comes with an excellent dual camera system, a bright and colorful 6.3-inch display and a powerful and smart Tensor G2 chipset. Amazon is currently offering the phone for $599 with a free $100 gift card that can be spent on anything at Amazon.

Google Pixel Buds deals

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro deliver high-quality sound, strong noise cancellation and great integration with Google Assistant. They're IPX4 rated for water resistance and last for 7 hours of listening time with ANC on. They're currently $40 off.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are sleek, affordable wireless earbuds that pair perfectly with Pixel phones. Call quality is sharp and they have decent battery life. We wish there was a bit more bass to the sound, but for this price, they're a great deal.

Google Pixel Watch deals