Huge Best Buy weekend sale — save on Pixel 7a, MacBook Pro, more

Another Best Buy weekend sale is here. While these sales aren't particularly rare, they oftentimes include hidden deals that could be worth your time.

Now that the first Memorial Day sales of the season are starting to surface, Best Buy is being extra aggressive with its weekend deals. So I've combed through the weekend's list of deals and I'm highlighting my personal picks below. I've been covering retail deals for over a decade, so I can spot an "everyday sale" from a really good price drop. So whether you need a new TV, coffee machine, or headphones, here are the deals I recommend you check out. For more ways to save, read our guide to this week's Best Buy coupon codes.

TVs

(opens in new tab) Smart TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has one of the most epic deals of all time. The retailer has TVs on sale for as low as $79. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger 4K sets.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 65" 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

(opens in new tab) Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65" X85K 4K TV: was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This midrange Sony TV is a great 4K model. As a Google TV, it gives you instant access to all the best streaming services, as well as HDR and Dolby Vision features. It's also designed to take advantage of PlayStation consoles with exclusive features that will improve picture quality when gaming. This 65-inch Sony 4K TV is currently $200 off at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model just got an additional price cut in cart.

Smartphones

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Free $50 gift card! Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). Additionally, you'll get a free $50 Best Buy gift card for with your phone purchase. The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a

64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy A54: was $449 now $374 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

It's no longer Samsung's flagship, but the S22 Ultra is still an amazing phone. In our Galaxy S22 Ultra review, we said the Editor's Choice phone is easily the most powerful and versatile Android phone this side of a foldable. It features the best display we've tested in a phone and Samsung's much improved cameras, which are great in low light. The battery life could be better (10:18 in our tests), but overall this is a smartphone worthy of of its Ultra moniker.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $849 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. In our Pixel 7 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone Google's best phone ever.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, touch controls, and great sound for their price. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we called them an impressive pair of wireless earbuds that make a great alternative to Apple's base AirPods and Google's Pixel Buds 2. Just note that their ANC isn't the best we've tested and they won't be able to filter out street noise. Otherwise, you get plenty of customization thanks to the linked app and strong battery life to keep the music going all day long.

(opens in new tab) AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

4 free months of Apple Music! Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals you'll find this week at Best Buy. These cheap AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. They also come with a free 6-month Apple Music trial.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review we said they offer plenty of functionality at an attainable price with sound that's both versatile and vibrant.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they're essentially the AirPods Pro minus the noise cancellation and eartips.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice Samsung Buds 2 Pro earbuds hold their own against the best ANC buds. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review, we said they deliver great sound and superb ANC, which makes them an essential companion for Galaxy mobile owners. The updated design provides improved comfort, while battery life runs to 5 hours (with ANC) before needing a recharge. The charging case gives 29 hours worth of playback time before needing a top up.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: were $279 now $199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you own an Android phone, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best noise cancelling earbuds you can buy — yes, even better than the Google Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods Pro 2. That's because the 1000XM4 offer HD music upscaling using Sony's proprietary DSEE Extreme upscaler and offer some of the best active noise-cancellation in any true wireless earbuds. The 8-hour battery life is enough to get you through the day, plus the extra 16 hours of charge in the case means you can go a few days before recharging.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Apple

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Despite being a generation old, the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2022 MacBook Pro sports a 13.3-inch Retina display (2560 x 1600), Apple's new M2 CPU w/ 10 core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we said it delivers mind-blowing performance and an epic 18:20 battery life. Keep in mind that this laptop has been cheaper before, so if you can wait for Memorial Day proper, that would be my suggestion.

(opens in new tab) 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Deals on this base model are rare, so snatch this up while you can.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It's been as cheap as $323 in the past, which makes this a pretty great price.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. It's also priced from $249, which is $30 cheaper than last year's model. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. Note that it hit $199 earlier this month, so if you can afford to wait — we could see that price again.

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

Appliances

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 4qt Air Fryer: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 4.2-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. It's perfect for a household of 4 to 6 people.

(opens in new tab) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119 now $79 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a small family. In addition, it can roast, reheat, and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. It has a non-stick basket and crisper plate that can hold up to 2 lbs of French fries or other tasty foods with ease. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Select Single Coffee Maker: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Although it's one of the cheaper Keurig models, in our Keurig K-Select review we called this machine a step above the K-Classic due to its ability to brew stronger, more flavorful coffee. It can brew four cup sizes, so you can enjoy 6, 8, 10, or up to 12 ounces of your favorite coffee, tea, hot cocoa, or iced beverage. It also includes a large 52-ounce water reservoir.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189 now $129 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker offers a specific setting for iced coffee. It has the capacity to brew drinks from 4 ounces to a whopping 12 ounces. The K-Elite also benefits from Quiet Brew, which minimizes noise during brewing, and reminds you when it's time to descale as well. In our Keurig K-Eilte review, we said it's one of the best Keurig coffee makers, ready for iced coffee, stronger brews, and dispensing hot water.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Expand your repertoire of specialist coffees and teas with this all-in-one Ninja. It can brew a range of coffee drinks and also includes cold brew settings. In our Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System review, we said coffee and tea lovers will appreciate the flexibility of being able to make their beverages as simple or fancy as they want right from the comforts of home.

(opens in new tab) Ecovacs Deebot T8 Plus: was $749 now $524 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Deebot T8 Plus is a vacuum cleaner than can do it all. In addition to its vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this smart vac can create a virtual map of your home with unlimited virtual boundaries. It can also empty its dustbin into a disposable dust bag and last for up to three hours on a single charge. It's a generous $225 off right now at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Roomba i3+EVO has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. It also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can clean your home via voice commands.

Smart Home

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale at Best Buy. In some ways, we like its unobtrusive design even more than the 4th-gen Echo Dot — and you still get all of Alexa on this model, including a good speaker for personal listening, skills, smart home connectivity, and more.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $19 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $31 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect way to stream all the Prime Video, Netflix and live TV you want at a low price. The streaming device provides excellent video quality and supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. The new model features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines.