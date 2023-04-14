Huge anniversary sale knocks Sam's Club memberships to just $10

Sam's Club is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an epic deal I've never seen before. The discount retailer is knocking $40 off all Sam's Club memberships. After discount, membership starts for as little as $10 for your first year.

Currently, you can join Sam's Club for just $10 for your first year. That's not only $40 off, but a very rare discount and the lowest price I've ever seen for membership. Alternatively, you can join Sam's Club Plus for $70 per year. Both memberships give you access to the retailer's deals, but only the Plus membership includes free shipping, pharmacy savings, and same-day delivery (for an $8 fee).

The basic Sam's Club plan includes access to all of the retailer's deals as well as savings on fuel and access to the member's only tire/battery center. Curbside pickup costs $4 per order, whereas same-day delivery costs $12 per order. The $10 rate is only applicable for your first year of membership.

The Sam's Club Plus plan includes all the benefits of the basic plan along with added perks like free shipping, free curbside pickup, same-day delivery ($8 per order), pharmacy savings, and more. The $70 rate is only applicable for your first year of membership.

Which membership you choose relies on how much you shop at Sam's Club and the kind of benefits you need. The basic plan is great if you shop in-store and want access to Sam's Club's deals. If you own a car, both memberships give you access to member-only fuel savings as well as access to Sam's Club's tire and battery center. Likewise, both plans let you participate in Sam's Cash, which is the retailer's rewards program.

However, only the Plus plan gives you added perks like free shipping, free curbside pickup, and same-day delivery ($8 per order). The Plus plan also includes pharmacy and optical savings, as well as more/bigger opportunities to earn Sam's Cash.

Regardless of which membership you choose, it's worth noting that the $40 discount applies only if you opt for auto-renewal. (If you don't want to renew, you'll need to set a reminder to cancel your membership before renewal). Likewise, these specials are available for first-time Sam's Club members only. The membership deals will be valid through April 19. They're redeemable in-store and online. For more ways to save, follow our guide to the best Sam's Club promo codes.