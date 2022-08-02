FAQs

What are Sam's Club promo codes? Sam's Club promo codes are hidden coupons that you can activate to save money on select purchases. When available, Sam's Club promo codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart.

Does Sam's Club offer coupons? On any given day, shoppers can obtain a variety of Sam's Club promo codes. The coupons can be used to save on all sorts of purchases including consumer electronics, furniture, and more. Sam's Club coupons can also be used to get free shipping and/or discounts on grocery orders. (Note: Some Sam's Club promo codes may be active for new members/users only).

Does Sam's Club offer free shipping? Sam's Club offers free shipping for Sam's Club Plus members only. Plus members receive free shipping on all orders with no purchase minimum required. A Plus membership costs $100 per year. (By comparison, a regular membership costs $45 per year, but doesn't include free shipping).

What is the Sam's Club Mastercard? The Sam's Club Mastercard lets you earn rewards (Sam's Cash) on your Sam's Club purchases. How much you earn is based on what kind of Sam's Club membership you have. For instance, Club members get 1% cash back on their Sam's Club purchases, whereas Plus members get 3%. However, both membership types earn 5% cash back on gas and 1% back on other purchases.

Is there a Sam's Club store near me? Sam's Club stores are located throughout the country. You can browse, shop, and pickup items from these stores. You can look for local stores via the Sam's Club website (opens in new tab).

What is the Sam's Club Auto Center? Sam's Club members can save on auto and tire purchases via the Sam's Club Auto and Tires website (opens in new tab). The retailer offers discounts on tires, air compressors/accessories, motor oil/fluids, batteries, and more. In addition, the Sam's Club Auto Buying Program helps you sell your car and even find your next car purchase.

Sam's Club Hints and Tips

In addition to Sam's Club coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Sam's Club.

Shop the Instant Savings aisle: Sam's Club offers deals year round. One of the best places to look for sales is via the Sam's Club Instant Savings page (opens in new tab) . Here you'll find daily discounts on everything from Bounty to Energizer batteries.

Sam's Club offers deals year round. One of the best places to look for sales is via the Sam's Club Instant Savings page . Here you'll find daily discounts on everything from Bounty to Energizer batteries. Sign up for e-mail promotions: Sam's Club regularly sends e-mails with sales and promos. The sales can be in-store, online, or both. You can sign up for e-mail updates from the Sam's Club website (opens in new tab) (just scroll to the very bottom).

Sam's Club regularly sends e-mails with sales and promos. The sales can be in-store, online, or both. You can sign up for e-mail updates from the Sam's Club website (just scroll to the very bottom). Browse the Super Savings page: For the biggest price cuts, shop the Sam's Club Super Savings center (opens in new tab) where you'll sometimes find up to 90% off! The clearance includes products from all departments and you can filter your search by the department for an easier shopping experience.

For the biggest price cuts, shop the Sam's Club Super Savings center where you'll sometimes find up to 90% off! The clearance includes products from all departments and you can filter your search by the department for an easier shopping experience. Shop Member's Mark: Member's Mark is Sam's Club in-house brand. Items range from grocery items to apparel. You can shop all Member's Mark items via the Sam's Club website (opens in new tab) .

How to use Sam's Club promo codes

Sam's Club coupon codes can be entered while viewing your shopping cart. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view shopping cart option. On the right column (below the estimated total), you'll see a field labeled "Offer code." Click inside the field and manually enter your Sam's Club coupon. After entering, hit the "Add" button and your coupon will be activated. You'll immediately see the new lower price.

Which Sam's Club membership should I get?

Sam's Club offers two memberships: Club or Plus. The former costs $45 per year, whereas the latter demands a higher $100 per year cost. Deciding which membership is right for you comes down to the perks you want. For instance, Plus members get access to pharmacy savings, whereas as Club members don't. Here's how the two plans break down. (You can sign up for either plan at Sam's Club (opens in new tab)).