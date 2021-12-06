Grab the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for just $899 right now at Best Buy

Looking to snap up some good deals for the holidays? Although Cyber Monday deals are coming to a close now, there are still plenty of great sales to be found.

For instance, the Acer Nitro 5 is just $899 right now at Best Buy , a huge saving of $200. That discount makes it one of the best gaming laptop deals we’ve seen since Cyber Monday, on one of the best gaming laptops to boot.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6” (Intel i7): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy Acer Nitro 5 15.6” (Intel i7): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

This gaming laptop packs a 15.6” screen, an Intel 11th Gen i7 processor, a GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics card, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. With high performance at such a low price, this deal is a no-brainer.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6" (Intel i5): now $779 @ Best Buy Acer Nitro 5 15.6" (Intel i5): now $779 @ Best Buy

The Acer Nitro 5 is a solid budget gaming laptop, featuring an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage and a full HD, 144 Hz screen. This PC is a perfectly good choice for gamers who want to play big-budget games at moderate settings.

The Acer Nitro 5 is a great series of budget laptops. You’ll easily be able to play popular new games such as Call Of Duty: Vanguard or Age of Empires IV. While you can get better storage and performance with a more expensive rig, this laptop is a great choice if you’re making your first foray into dedicated PC gaming.

If you have less to spend, you can swap out the i7 processor for an i5, and get an Acer Nitro 5 for $779 at Best Buy right now . This model has 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. The i5 processor still offers good performance, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy all the best single or multiplayer games available, albeit at slightly lower settings.