Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals — the best sales right now

Cyber Monday is less than 24 hours away but we're already seeing some incredible Cyber Monday laptop deals. Now is the time to save big on many top-shelf devices.

Below, you'll find a selection of solid gaming laptops, some of which have been heavily discounted. For instance, the Dell G15 for $783, is currently on sale for $435 off.

We've listed a selection of laptops from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Dell, and Walmart. Prices vary, but all the deals listed will make a lesser impact on your wallet.

Top Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals today

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Dell

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,218 now $783 @ Dell Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,218 now $783 @ Dell

If you want serious graphics power without spending a fortune, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has everything you need. This laptop features a Core i5-11400H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage along with a 120Hz 15.6-inch full HD display. You'll save a whopping $435.

was $1,379 now $1,175 @ Dell Alienware M15 R6: was $1,379 now $1,175 @ Dell

The Alienware M15 R6 features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, a Core i7 11800H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It comes bundled with Windows 11.

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,109 now $1,567 @ Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,109 now $1,567 @ Dell

The Alienware m15 R4 is a beastly gaming laptop that offers all the power an avid PC gamer could want. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and an RTX 3060 6GB GPU. It's one of the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals we've seen.

Dell XPS 15: was $2,599 now $2,008 @ Dell Dell XPS 15: was $2,599 now $2,008 @ Dell

Dell is dropping the price of its XPS 15 during Black Friday. It comes with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch LCD, Core i9-11900H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU. It's the perfect laptop for just about any type of task.

Gigabyte

was $1,149 now $849 @ Best Buy Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop: was $1,149 now $849 @ Best Buy

Currently on sale at a discounted $849, the Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop is great for games, work and entertainment. This unit features a 15.6-inch Full HD 144Hz screen, a Core 15-11400H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also comes with a voucher for 1 month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED laptop: was $1,899, now $1,249 @ Best Buy Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED laptop: was $1,899, now $1,249 @ Best Buy This is a great deal on a powerful Gigabyte laptop that sports a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. And since it comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (which are still incredibly hard to find right now), it should have no trouble playing the latest and greatest games.

was $2,349 now $1,999 @ Adorama Gigabyte AORUS 15P: was $2,349 now $1,999 @ Adorama

The impressive Gigabyte AORUS 15P sports a 15.6" FHD 240Hz display, an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (8GB).

Lenovo

currently $849 @ AntOnline Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: currently $849 @ AntOnline

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a powerful gaming laptop suitable for playing demanding AAA titles. It features a 15.6-inch 120Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H Hexa-core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It comes bundled with Windows 11.

was $1,399 now $1,199 @ AntOnline Lenovo Legion 5: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ AntOnline

If you want a beefy gaming laptop with a large screen, the Lenovo Legion 5 is what you're looking for. This rig has a 17.3-inch 144Hz screen, an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Octa-Core CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

MSI

MSI GF75 Thin Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $884 @ Amazon MSI GF75 Thin Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $884 @ Amazon

The MSI GF75 Thin gaming laptop has a 17.3-inch 120Hz Full HD display, an Intel Core i5-10300H 8 processor (up to 4.50Ghz), an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, a 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. This isn't the beefiest gaming laptop but the discount isn't bad whatsoever.

MSI Sword Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 @ Micro Center MSI Sword Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $999 @ Micro Center

Packing a Core i7 11th Gen 11800H 2.4GHz Processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, a 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a 17.3-inch display this laptop has some impressive specs. The inclusion of Xbox Game Pass is a bonus on this gaming laptop deal.

Razer

was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Adorama Razer Book 13: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Adorama

The Razer Book 13 features a 13.4" FHD touch screen display, an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU. A solid gaming laptop that will suit your needs. The touchscreen is an added bonus.