Get this massive 75-inch Sony TV $400 off for Prime Day — act fast!

The Sony Bravia XR X90K is an excellent 4K TV that balances strong performance with a relatively affordable price—especially now that it's $400 off for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.

Right now, you can get the 75-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV for just $998 at Amazon. That’s a saving of $400 compared to Amazon's list retail price of $1,398 (other retailers list it even higher) and the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this particular model.

Heck, we typically see this low price reserved for sales on the 65-inch model, so getting it for the 75-inch model is a massive deal. This definitely qualifies as one of the best Prime Day TV deals you can still get. So act fast — it could disappear later today.

Sony 75” Bravia XR X90K 4K TV: was $1,398 now $998 @ Amazon

Amazon just chopped $400 off the massive 75-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV. While this is last year's model, it still gives you an excellent 4K screen with HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it also packs Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, solid UHD upscaling and excellent gaming features for PS5 owners.

Price check: $998 @ Walmart | $1,614 @ Best Buy

The Sony Bravia XR X90K falls just shy of being one of the best TVs we've tested, but that doesn't mean it isn't a great investment. This Sony 4K TV is an excellent jack-of-all-trades option that is perfect if you’re looking for a television that will perform well without breaking the bank. And at $998, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better 75-inch TV for less.

In our Sony Bravia XR X90K review , we labeled it a “solid midrange offering” that “can do many things well." We concluded that “you get good color and brightness, a solid remote and Google’s smart TV interface for a reasonable price” but we were less than impressed with its audio performance. So if you do take advantage of this deal, make sure to also get one of our best soundbars to go with it.

This Sony 4K TV features an LCD display with full-array LED backlighting that is designed to do a little bit of everything. And with Google TV powering the smart TV features, you get access to all the best streaming services. Google TV's user interface is clean and easy to navigate and isn’t as dominated by advertisements as some of its competitors, so we like it when a TV features it. As previously noted, the above-average remote and flexible stand design are also standout features of this Sony 4K TV.

It’s also a solid midrange pick for gamers. For starters, it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for consistently smooth gameplay at a higher frame rate and there’s also a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, as a Sony model, there are several exclusive features designed to take full advantage of the power of the PS5.

So if you want a massive 4K TV with impressive picture quality and some extra gaming features, this Sony Bravia XR X90K deal is a must. While the audio is lackluster, it's a small price to pay for one of the best 75-inch TV deals for Prime Day 2023.