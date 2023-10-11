Best Prime Day TV deals you can still get: LG, Samsung, Hinese and more

Even though it feels like it's just crept up on us, the latest October Prime Day event is almost over. But not to worry! If you're an AV enthusiast and are on the hunt for great discounts on some of the best 4K TVs or the very best OLED TVs, there's still time to grab some amazing deals.

Amazon's Big Deal Days event may be closing later today (Wednesday, Oct. 11), yet that doesn't mean you can't grab some superb savings on a selection of the best TVs on the market today, regardless of what your budget is like.

So if you're looking to save a few bucks on the cutting edge Samsung S95C OLED TV and its game-changing quantum dot tech or want to buy a quality budget set like the Toshiba 4K Fire TV, our live blog on the latest and greatest last-minute Prime Day TV deals has your back.

4K TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has one of the most epic TV deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Just keep in mind, that ultra-cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TV deals we've ever seen from Amazon.

Check other retailers: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $319 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2023 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $748 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-range price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! Amazon won't always have the best Prime Day TV deals. This deal comes courtesy of Best Buy (which has an exclusive on Roku's new TVs). The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Samsung 65” QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,697 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C Neo QLED offers best-in-class HDR brightness and excellent overall performance. This TV has HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and 4 HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1 ports). Also included are Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings integration.

OLEDs

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. We have seen this model drop to $599 in the past and it could be reduced further in the weeks ahead.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,396 @ Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,396 @ Walmart | $1,399 at Best Buy

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,798 @ Amazon

This stunning 2023 Sony model has benefitted from a large reduction that brings it down to $1,798 for Prime Day 2023. Of course, that's still quite an investment but in return, you'll get remarkable picture quality on the OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, it's designed for use with the PS5 making it an excellent choice for gamers. Although we haven't reviewed this specific model, we're very familiar with Sony's Bravia line-up of OLED TVs and a similar model currently occupies the top spot on our best OLED TVs buying guide.

Samsung 65" S95B 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is Samsung's first OLED and the first to combine OLED with quantum dots, resulting in a QD-OLED TV that promises the best of both technologies: superior color, brightness, and contrast in a single package. In our Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV review, we said it largely delivers on its promise though it doesn't provide those perfect black levels of a pure OLED TV (especially if you're in a room with minor ambient light). Nevertheless, it's an amazing TV for movies, gaming, and everything in between.