Get 35% off a fiberglass-free Bear Mattress and bag $400 of free bedding too

Bear Mattress is having a last-chance sale on its entire range of fiberglass free beds before the holidays officially begin, with 35% off any Bear mattress plus up to $400 of free bedding bundled in with your purchase. That’s slightly higher than the average Bear mattress sale (normally 30% off) and the addition of the free bedding makes it even better value for money.

While Bear makes a range of best-selling hybrid and foam beds, we love the memory foam Bear Original Mattress, reduced to $649 (was $998) for a queen size in the brand’s pre-Christmas sale. That’s a superb price for one of the best mattresses for all types of sleeper, and you’ll get $320 worth of free sheets, pillows and a mattress protector to increase your savings.

The three-layer, 10” Bear Original Mattress comes with a 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns. It’s completely fiberglass-free too and you won’t find any nasty chemicals in use here. For more great offers, see our monthly mattress sales round-up.

Bear Original Mattress by Bear Mattress

Was: From $786

Now: From $511 at Bear Mattress

Saving: Up to $591 Summary: If you want one a good mattress in a box at a reasonable price, the Original Bear Mattress is a fantastic choice. In our Bear Original Mattress review we scored it highly for motion isolation, making it an excellent choice for couples and bedsharers. The Bear Original features three layers of memory foam to not only minimize motion transfer, but to contour your body and keep your spine in healthy alignment. Hot sleepers will appreciate the breathable Tencel cover made with soft fibres, as well as a cooling memory foam layer that draws heat away from the body. A layer of gel memory foam boosts that cooling feel further, drawing heat away from the body to keep you comfortable all night. Price history: You can normally save 30% off any Bear Mattress, so this is a slightly higher saving at 35% – plus the free bedding worth up to $400 makes it even better value for money. With the discount a queen size Bear Original drops to just $649 (was $998), while a king size Bear Original is on sale for $848 (was $1,304). These are fantastic prices for a top-rated medium-feel memory foam mattress offered with a lifetime warranty. Benefits: 180 night trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty

Buy the Original Bear Mattress if...

✅ 1. You’re looking for affordable comfort – with prices starting from $511 in the current sale and with the free bedding bundle, this mattress price is hard to beat; not even the Cocoon by Sealy Chill comes close to this value for money.

✅ 2. You prefer the feel of memory foam over springs mattresses – this medium firm bed provides exceptional comfort with good levels of firmness.

✅ 3. You need extra cushioning for pressure points – featuring foam that contours to your shape and sleep position, this mattress offers supreme comfort at the shoulders, hips and knees.

Don’t buy the Original Bear Mattress mattress if...

❌ 1. You prefer a longer sleep trial – while a 120-night sleep trial is plenty for most, if you want to test the mattress fully through the seasons then this might not be for you.

❌ 2. You want more bounce in your bed – the pure foam layers of the Bear Original Mattress offer great support, but if you’re after an airier bouncier feel, you might want to try the brand’s hybrid option.

❌ 3. You sleep hot – while the cooling cover and gel-infused foam take the edge of the heat, if you sleep very hot then a best cooling mattress is better.