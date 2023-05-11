Exclusive Mother's Day deal takes 10% off Shark FlexStyle Hair System

Picking the right Mother's Day gifts is no easy task. With just days to go before the big holiday, Shark is offering an exclusive deal for mom's looking to avoid the salon.

For a limited time, you can get the Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System for $251.99 (opens in new tab) via coupon code "TG10". Plus, you'll get to choose any three stylers of your choice during checkout. That's $28 off the hair styling system alone and one of the best Mother's Day deals we've seen.

(opens in new tab) Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System: was $279 now $251 @ Shark (opens in new tab)

The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. Use coupon code "TG10" at checkout to drop its price to $251.99. Plus, you'll get to choose any three stylers of your choice for free ($89 value).

The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System effortlessly transforms from a no-heat-damage hair dryer to an ultra-versatile multi-styler. The latter option lets you curl, volumize, or smoothen your hair using the styler of your choice. (During checkout, you can choose any three stylers from a collection of eight).

For more deals, make sure to check out our Mother's Day flowers guide and the latest Amazon Mother's Day sale.