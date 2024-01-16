Early Valentine's Day deals — 7 gift ideas I'd recommend

Attention, shoppers. Valentine's Day is less than a month away. Now's a great time to secure something nice for your Valentine — and just in case you need ideas, I've searched the web and found a bunch of deals that would make for great gifts.

The Luna Weighted Blanket for $59 at Amazon will keep your special someone nice and cozy this winter, and it's on sale for nearly $50 off. Or, you could pick up some of the best wireless earbuds we've reviewed. Right now the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $189 at Amazon. They're $60 off and their lowest price ever.

Keep scrolling for more Valentine's Day deals. Plus, check out my favorite early Super Bowl OLED TV deals.

Valentine's deals — Best early sales

1-800-Flowers: deals from $24 @ 1-800-Flowers

Valentine's Day wouldn't be the same without roses, teddy bears, or chocolates. Fortunately, 1-800-Flowers has deals on all of them. Prices start as low as $24.

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon

Amazon has marked down dozens of Hydro Flask stainless steel tumblers with prices starting at just $34. Now's the perfect time to upgrade your loved one's hydration game with style. Note that Hydro Flask is offering a similar sale with lower prices on smaller tumblers.

Price check: from $29 @ Hydro Flask

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said that it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance and access to every app you could want.

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $105 now $59 @ Amazon

The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is on sale for $46 off. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution were all reasons why we voted this the best weighted blanket overall. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Price check: $95 @ Luna

90-Point Red Wine Gift Set: was $69 now $59 @ Wine.com

For the person who enjoys a quality bottle, Wine.com has a variety of wine gifts on sale from $39. Not sure what to get? This 90 Point Red Wine Gift Set costs $59 and includes three highly rated red wines. Plus, new customers can use coupon "FRESH100" to take $20 off orders of $100 or more.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 USB-C (2023): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the other AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

Price check: $189 @ Walmart | $189 @ Best Buy