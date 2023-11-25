Carhartt Black Friday deal — this legendary weatherproof hoodie is just $49

Carhartt’s oversized, heavyweight Rain Defender Hoody is one of my all-time favorite articles of clothing, especially during the chilly months. It’s outrageously warm and cozy, weather-resistant and super-stylish. Best of all it’s on sale for Black Friday.

Score a men’s Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt for just $49 through Zappos , marked down from $59. This deal is for the moss green colorway and plenty of sizes are still available. The “Carbon Heather” Carhartt Rain Defender is also on sale via Zappos for $54 , reduced from $64. By the way, just because these are men’s sweatshirts doesn’t mean women can’t also rock them. I’d just advise sizing down a couple of sizes, as this bad boy wears large.

Carhartt Black Friday deal

Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt (Moss Green): was $59 now $49 @ Zappos

I prefer the Moss Green to the Carbon Heather, and not just because it’s more affordable. I also think it’s more stylish. Either way, this is a sweatshirt worth treating yourself or a loved one to. Beyond being comfortable, this heavyweight hoodie is also basically bombproof — I expect to get at least ten years of life out of mine, probably more.

Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt (Carbon Heather): was $64 now $54 @ Zappos

Like the Moss Green, the Carbon Heather sweatshirt is made from a 75% Cotton, 25% Polyester blend. It’s also treated with a water-repellent to keep you dry in light to moderate rain. Other features include an oversized hood and a large communal hand warmer pocket with a nifty security pocket hidden inside.