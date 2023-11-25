Carhartt Black Friday deal — this legendary weatherproof hoodie is just $49

By Dan Bracaglia
published

Oversized and water resistant and less than $50

Carhartt Rain Defender Hoodie
(Image credit: Carhartt)

Carhartt’s oversized, heavyweight Rain Defender Hoody is one of my all-time favorite articles of clothing, especially during the chilly months. It’s outrageously warm and cozy, weather-resistant and super-stylish. Best of all it’s on sale for Black Friday

Score a men’s Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt for just $49 through Zappos, marked down from $59. This deal is for the moss green colorway and plenty of sizes are still available. The “Carbon Heather” Carhartt Rain Defender is also on sale via Zappos for $54, reduced from $64. By the way, just because these are men’s sweatshirts doesn’t mean women can’t also rock them. I’d just advise sizing down a couple of sizes, as this bad boy wears large. 

Carhartt Black Friday deal

Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt (Moss Green): was $59 now $49 @ Zappos

I prefer the Moss Green to the Carbon Heather, and not just because it’s more affordable. I also think it’s more stylish. Either way, this is a sweatshirt worth treating yourself or a loved one to. Beyond being comfortable, this heavyweight hoodie is also basically bombproof — I expect to get at least ten years of life out of mine, probably more. 

Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt (Carbon Heather): was $64 now $54 @ Zappos

Like the Moss Green, the Carbon Heather sweatshirt is made from a 75% Cotton, 25% Polyester blend. It’s also treated with a water-repellent to keep you dry in light to moderate rain. Other features include an oversized hood and a large communal hand warmer pocket with a nifty security pocket hidden inside.

Want more Black Friday deals on cool stuff? The Apple Watch 9 just hit its lowest price ever,  the Theragun Mini is 25% off, and all sorts of ski and snowboard outwear is also up to 50% off today. Find even more great deals here

