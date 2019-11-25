The best iPhone Black Friday deals in 2019

Apple consistently makes the best smartphones around. And it prices those phones accordingly. Even with the price dropping on the entry level iPhone this year — the iPhone 11 costs $699 instead of the $749 Apple charged for its predecessor — you still have to part with a serious chunk of change to get Apple's best phones. So Black Friday deals provide an opportunity to lower the cost of a new iPhone.

You might think deals on iPhones might be hard to come by, especially with Apple's own Black Friday deals limited to $200 gift cards with the purchase of select products. But you can find iPhone deals out there this week if you know where to look.

And that's what we've been doing. We've looked at all the Black Friday offers and Cyber Monday deals at various retailers and wireless carriers to see who's offering the best discounts and sales. If you want one of the new iPhone 11 models Apple released this fall, your best bet is to turn to a wireless carrier, which will likely require a two-year commitment to offer you a discounted price.

Older iPhone models, whether it's last year's iPhone XR or the iPhone 8, can be found at discounted prices from multiple retailers and carriers. And if your primary objective is to get the lowest price possible, you can always turn to used and refurbished models.

Here's our roundup of the best iPhone deals, which we plan on updating throughout the holidays.

The best iPhone deals right now

Wireless carriers and retailers aren't waiting until Black Friday to roll out their iPhone deals. Many iPhone discounts have already debuted, and these are the best we've spotted so far.

Free iPhone 11 @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering to cover the cost of the $699 iPhone 11 when you open a new line of data and trade in your current iPhone. (You'll need an iPhone 7 or later; the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus will get you a $500 discount on trade in.) You'll receive credit for the iPhone 11 spread out over 24 months on your T-Mobile bill. If you'd prefer to get an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, T-Mobile will give you $700 in credit when you trade in your iPhone and open a new line of data.

iPhone BOGO Sale: Get a free iPhone @ Verizon

Buy an iPhone at Verizon — an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, or XS Max — and Verizon will give you a $700 credit over 24 months toward a free iPhone 11 when you open a new line of data on an unlimited plan.View Deal

iPhone 11 Pro: Save $700 @ AT&T

AT&T is offering $700 in bill credits spread out over 30 months when you buy an iPhone 11 Pro and trade in a qualifying phone. You're required to bring over your current phone number and open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max are also eligible for $700 in savings.

Free iPhone 11 @ Sprint

Sprint will cover the cost of an iPhone 11 when you sign an 18-month Sprint Flex lease and trade-in an eligible phone. You also need to open a new line of data on an unlimited plan. You'll be credited for the iPhone 11 over 18 months.

iPhone XR: Was $599 now $499 (Renewed) @ Amazon

Apple already dropped the price on the iPhone XR when the iPhone debuted. But if you don't mind opting for a refurbished phone, you can save $100 buying a renewed unlocked iPhone XR at Amazon.

iPhone 8: Was $18.75 a month now $5 a month @ Sprint

Sprint is offering a $13.75 monthly credit on your bill when you sign an 18-month lease for an iPhone 8. That same credit applies to anyone who leases the iPhone 8 Plus, bringing the monthly cost of that larger phone down to $9.17.

iPhone 6s: Was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

There are certainly newer iPhones, but few are as inexpensive as this iPhone 6s being offered through Straight Talk at Walmart. It's an ideal device for bargain hunters who want the cheapest possible iPhone that's still capable of running iOS 13.View Deal

Black Friday iPhone 11 deals

Apple released a trio of iPhone 11 models this September — the $699 iPhone 11, $999 iPhone 11 Pro and $1,099 iPhone 11 Pro Max. We think the 11 Pro Max with its 6.5-inch screen and ample battery life is the best phone you can buy right now, but the other iPhone 11 models are worthwhile, too, especially since they're all powered by Apple's A13 Bionic Processor and feature much improved cameras.

You won't find many price breaks on any iPhone 11 models during Black Friday, largely because these phones are so near. Instead, you'll most likely encounter discounts when you trade-in your current phone — the more recent the phone, the bigger the trade-in value — or BOGO offers from carriers who will provide credits for a free iPhone when you buy another model.

Black Friday iPhone XR deals

The iPhone XR debuted in 2018 alongside the iPhone XS and XS Max, but it's the only phone in that trio still available from Apple. (You can find the iPhone XS and XS Max at carriers and retailers.) Though it's a year older, the iPhone XR is still a good phone, as the A12 Bionic chip inside outpaces even newer Android devices. You will have to make do with just a single rear camera lens, but the iPhone XR's camera is pretty capable.

Your best bet for a good black Friday deal on the iPhone XR is to turn to either a wireless carrier or retailer who will offer a discount on its $599 price. Buying a used model will also help you save money.

Black Friday iPhone 8 deals

This is currently the cheapest iPhone Apple still offers and, as a result, the most likely to see discounts around Black Friday. Currently, the iPhone 8 sells for $449 at Apple while the larger iPhone 8 Plus is available for $549.