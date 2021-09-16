Best Lego Star Wars sets in September 2021

The first Lego Star Wars set was released more than two decades ago, and since then the range has gone on to become the most popular in the entire Lego collection.

There have been Lego Star Wars sets themed around the complete Star Wars saga. From buildable AT-ATs as seen at the Battle of Hoth to a blocky recreation of the showdown between Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi on the lava planet of Mustafar. Almost every character, location, and iconic moment in the Star Wars canon has been immortalized in Lego form.

We're in between feature films right now, but that hasn’t stopped Lego from pumping out plenty of new kits that would make for a perfect holiday gift for kids — and kids at heart — alike. There are also sets that tie into recent Disney Plus series like The Mandalorian, which have proved to be very popular.

Below is a selection of the best Lego Star Wars sets currently available. Make sure to regularly check back, the holiday season isn't that far off and we expect several of these sets will receive significant price drops as part of retailers' Black Friday deals.

Today's best Lego Star Wars kits

Lego Star Wars kits under $100

Lego BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian and The Child: was $19 now $15 @ Amazon

The Lego BrickHeadz range makes for excellent display pieces, and this set from the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian is easily one of the most adorable available. It's on sale at Amazon down to just $15 for two displayable figures.

Lego Star Wars Anakin's Jedi Interceptor: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

Featuring in both Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars television show, Anakin's Jedi Interceptor has got plenty of screentime over the years. This Lego recreation is a 248 piece kit and comes with an Anakin Skywalker and R2-D2 figure as well.

Lego Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon

The Imperial TIE Fighter is one of the most iconic spaceships in the entire Star Wars universe, and now you can bring it home in Lego form. This 432 piece recreation of the beloved craft is just $31 at Amazon.

The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle: $99 @ The Lego Store

This recently released kit is based on the Bad Batch animated series and includes a striking attack shuttle as well as two speeder bikes. There are also five minifigs in this 969 piece set.

Lego Star Wars kits under $299

Lego Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon: now $153 @ Amazon

The Lego Store has a more detailed version of the Millennium Falcon available but it costs an eye-watering $799. However, this 1,351 piece alternative is available for a more palatable $153 at Amazon.

Lego Star Wars AT-AT: was $159 now $140 @ Amazon

The AT-AT walkers featured in the Battle of Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Now you can construct your own with this 1,267 piece kit which also includes six individual minifigs.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2: $199 @ Amazon

Designed as a display piece, rather than a playset, this R2-D2 kit is perfect for older Lego collectors. It's comprised of 2,314 pieces and includes authentic features like a retractable mid-leg, rotating head opening and adjustable periscope.

Lego Star Wars kits over $300

Lego Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina: $349 @ Amazon

The Mos Eisley Cantina is best described as a wretched hive of scum and villainy and was made famous in Star Wars: A New Hope. This highly detailed 3,187 piece set is a real collectors kit and comes with 21 figures and a range of additional extras.