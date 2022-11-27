The best Cyber Monday AirPods deals right now — $79 AirPods, $100 off AirPods Max

The best Cyber Monday AirPods deals mean you score huge discounts on Apple's earbuds and headphones. Right now, there are savings on every version of AirPods, from the entry-level model to the AirPods Pro and even the AirPods Max.

There are hundreds of Cyber Monday deals to shop, sometimes making it hard to find the best sales. But we can help you when it comes to cheap AirPods deals. For example, the best AirPods deal right now is the brand-new AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) on sale for $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Looking to spend less? The classic AirPods are on sale for just $79 (opens in new tab) in one of the most affordable AirPods deals we've ever seen.

If you’re looking for other headphone or earbud deals, make sure you check out our coverage of Cyber Monday headphones deals — otherwise below you'll find all the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals you don't want to miss.

Best AirPods Cyber Monday deals — the sales to shop right now

AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently selling the AirPods for just $79. That brings the cost down 50%, making it the all-time-low price for the classic AirPods. These AirPods offer easy pairing with Apple devices and 5 hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case.)

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's flagship earbuds taken to the next level with 2x better noise canceling, plus 6 hours of battery life on a charge. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but the wirelessly chargeable case is too, and has a built-in microphone that helps you find it when it’s lost.

AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $159 @ Best Buy

These AirPods have seen a few small discounts since their release, but right now, Best Buy has them for $159. That's a sizable discount on a popular pair of earbuds, which are the in-between of AirPods Pro and regular AirPods. They have sweat-resistance, spatial audio and 6 hours of battery life.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart

Walmart has the previous-generation AirPods Pro on sale for $159. This is their lowest price, making it one of the best Apple Black Friday deals we've seen overall. This version of the AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

While they're a little expensive compared to similar headphones like the Bose 700 and the Sony WH-1000XM5, the AirPods Max offer excellent sound quality, noise cancelling, and comfort. This Cyber Monday AirPods Max deal slashes $100 off every color.

Apple EarPods: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning Connector, allowing them to be used with Apple's newer phones that don't come with a headphone jack. They're $12 off their usual price right now for Cyber Monday deals

Apple Wireless Charging Case: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

If you have one of the wired charging-only models, the Apple wireless charging case gives your AirPods wireless charging capabilities, allowing you to charge them on a Qi-compatible mat. The case is currently $10 off for Cyber Monday if you want to make your AirPods feel newer.

Should you buy AirPods on Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy AirPods. Shopping with deals can help save you money and get ahead on holiday shopping. That said, the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals can sell out or see delayed shipping. To avoid issues with retailers running out of stock, or encountering shipping delays, be sure to be quick on buying deals you like when you see them.

