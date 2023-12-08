Best Buy has a huge holiday sale this weekend — here's 19 deals I'd buy now

Best Buy is rewarding shoppers who have left their gift buying to the last minute as it's just launched a massive 3-day sales event that is set to run through the weekend. Loads of essential gadgets are discounted from OLED TVs to Apple MacBooks.

Right now, you can get up to $200 off MacBooks including the latest MacBook Pro M3 models. And, you can also get a massive 75-inch TV Fire TV for just $549, which is one of the best deals we've seen this year for a television of this size. There are also epic gaming deals in this sale including a PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle for $499 and Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch just got its first discount.

Below I'm rounding up my favorite deals in this Best Buy weekend sale.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Switch games: up to $20 off @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to Super Mario Odyssey, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Switch Sports and Super Mario Maker 2.

Lego sets: deals from $5 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy sale includes a slew of discounts on Lego sets. The discounted sets include Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, Disney and more themes. There's up to 30$ off, with the lowest price deals starting from just $15. Lego can often be rather pricey so don't miss your chance to pick up a popular set for cheap.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $159 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB) just got a discount. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity.

WD_Black C50 1TB Expansion Card: was $149 now $139 @ Best Buy

The WD_Black C50 Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox accessory that boosts the internal storage of your Xbox Series X or Series S. This 1TB drive is on sale for $139 and increases the hard drive space of your Xbox console. It's a "plug and play" storage solution, it just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to game on.

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

These Editor's Choice awarded wireless earbuds are top of our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now — try them out and you'll see why. In my Sony WF-1000XM5 review, I found the smaller and lighter design comfortable to wear for long periods. They have some of the strongest ANC around, outstanding sound quality and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Meta Quest 2: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

In our Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy for its upgraded specs, sleek design and expansive game library. This entry-level configuration with 128GB of storage normally costs $299, but it's now $249 at Best Buy.

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale in Best Buy's holiday sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle): $349 @ Best Buy

Save $68. The Nintendo Switch OLED sports a larger 7-inch OLED display, increased internal storage, a redesigned docking station and an improved kickstand. This bundle also includes the best-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It's the perfect game for playing with friends — just don't get too competitive.

PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Best Buy

The PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle packages together a PS5 Disc console with a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's the perfect bundle if you're looking to upgrade to Sony's flagship gaming console and get one of the console's best games at the same time. This bundle comes with the original PS5 model rather than the Slim.

Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Least-expensive OLED! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive and it's now at its lowest price ever!

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG 65" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included. Note that Amazon has it for just a few bucks less.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

Save $300! This configuration of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a 14-inch 2.5K 165Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 9 7000 CPU, an RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. If you want a seriously powerful gaming laptop for less, this is the machine to get. This is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals right now.