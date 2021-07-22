Back to school deal knocks up to $129 off Apple Watch cellular models

The Apple Watch is one of our favorite smartwatches. As part of its back to school sales, Amazon is taking up to $129 off Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE cellular models.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (LTE/40mm) on sale for $370. That's $129 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this model. Alternatively, you can get the Apple Watch SE (LTE/40mm) on sale for $289. That's $40 off and the lowest price we've seen for this model. Combined, these are some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen all summer.

Apple Watch SE (LTE/40mm): was $329 now $289 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Rarely on sale, Amazon has the 40mm model on sale for $289.99 ($40 off) and the 44mm model on sale for $319.99 ($40 off). View Deal

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches because it's a hybrid of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4. It offers international emergency calling, fall detection, and noise monitoring.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we found Apple's new smartwatch to be a well-rounded device. It has a plethora of customizable watch faces, NFC for mobile payments, and supports Apple's new Family Setup, which lets you set up and manage an Apple Watch for your child or parent.

Meanwhile, in our Apple Watch 6 review we've found the watch to be a perfect choice for both fitness newbies and pros alike. The smartwatch retains the bright Always-On Retina display and sleek aesthetic of Series 5 while adding features that fitness enthusiasts are bound to love, including ECG and blood oxygen monitors to track your health more closely.

Make sure to follow our best Apple deals coverage for more discounts on Apple gear.