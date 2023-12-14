Amazon is offering a free $15 credit for the holidays — how to get yours

Amazon is renown for offering freebies during major retail events. If you missed the retailer's last freebie deal back in October, here's an epic Amazon deal you can get right now.

For a limited time, when you spend $50 or more on household products, you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit. It's not the sexiest Amazon deal I've seen, but it's very practical as it includes popular brands like Bounty, Charmin, Dawn, Reynolds, Dixie, and more. It's worth noting that Amazon offered a higher $25 credit back in October, but that deal required that you spend $100. (Today's offer has a lower $50 spending requirement). For more ways to save, check out our Amazon Christmas gifts and Christmas deals guides.

Spend $50: get $15 credit @ Amazon

Amazon is offering a free $15 credit when you spend $50 or more on select household supplies. The deal includes popular brands such as Bounty, Glad, Dixie, Dawn, Charmin, and more. It's worth noting that in October Amazon offered a higher $25 credit, but it required that you spend $100, whereas today's offer has a lower $50 spending requirement.

Price check: Spend $50, get $15 @ Target

Note that if you're a Target Circle member (it's free to join at Target.com), you can get a free $15 Target credit when you spend $50 or more on household supplies. Remember, Target's holiday price match guarantee is now in full effect. That means if you buy something from Target today and its price drops on or before December 24, you can reach out to Target for a price adjustment. Target will also price match select competitors within 14 days of purchase. (Competitors include Amazon, Walmart, Costco, and others).