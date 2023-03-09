Afterpay Day 2023 sales event: find out which deals to expect and when it’s on

Afterpay Day is nearly upon us, so be sure to mark your calendars as it’s one of Australia’s major shopping sales events that serves up plenty of deals and discounts. There are usually two Afterpay Day sales events during the year and the first in 2023 goes live on Thursday, March 16 and runs for four days until Sunday, March 19. The second tends to go live in August.

Afterpay Day always serves up generous discounts across a wide range of product categories including tech, beauty, fashion, appliances, homewares and more. And, while the full list of retailers taking part hasn’t been confirmed just yet, we do know that Myer and Kogan have confirmed they’re committing, so anyone looking to make a saving on items such as coffee machines, TVs and vacuum cleaners will want to make sure their wallets are at the ready.

We’ve put together this complete guide to Afterpay Day 2023 and will be updating it with all the latest and greatest deals as and when we know about them, so be sure to check back regularly.

What is Afterpay Day? Afterpay Day is a biannual shopping event in Australia, held both online and in-store that takes place in March and August. It offers shoppers the opportunity to score, in some cases, up to 70% off a wide range of products across various categories. Despite its name, you don’t need to have an Afterpay account, nor are you required to use the popular Buy Now, Pay Later service. You can choose to checkout and pay using whichever payment method you wish. However, Afterpay does tend to hold various competitions which can only be accessed via the Afterpay app or website.

When is Afterpay Day? The first Afterpay Day sales event in 2023 takes place from Thursday, March 16 to Sunday, March 19. The dates for the second Afterpay Day, which usually takes place in August, have yet to be confirmed.

Which retailers are having Afterpay Day sales?

We tend to see an influx of Australian retailers participating in Afterpay Day, although we won’t know the exact full list until the first day, Thursday, March 16. In previous years we have seen the likes of The Good Guys, eBay, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee and The Iconic all offering big discounts.

Some retailers have come out of the blocks early however, to confirm they will be taking part, including Myer and Kogan. Here are the deals we know about so far, followed by some of the best discounts we saw during the previous Afterpay Day in August 2022.

Myer (opens in new tab) : 15% off kitchen appliances, hairstyling, vacuums, audio, fitness trackers & more

15% off kitchen appliances, hairstyling, vacuums, audio, fitness trackers & more Mobileciti (opens in new tab) : 10% off sitewide, 15% off Kobo ereaders, 25% off Fitbit

10% off sitewide, 15% off Kobo ereaders, 25% off Fitbit Kogan (opens in new tab) : Up to 70% off thousands of products

Up to 70% off thousands of products Rebel Sport (opens in new tab) : 20% off big brand items

Afterpay Day: best sales from 2022

While we wait with anticipation to see which retailers will be getting in on the Afterpay Day action this year, we’ve listed below a quick snapshot of the deals that were to be had last year.