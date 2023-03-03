Act fast! Google Pixel 7 just crashed $200 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7 is now even better value thanks to a very generous discount. In fact the 256GB model has just dropped to its lowest ever price, and is significantly better value as a result.

The Google Pixel 7 (256GB) is now $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), thanks to a $200 price cut. The 128GB model is also $100 off (opens in new tab), meaning both models are the exact same price. So not only are you saving money, you’re also doubling the amount of storage without having to pay extra for it.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 (256GB): was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Lowest price! Save $200 on the Google Pixel 7, and enjoy all the great features the latest Pixel range has to offer. From the Tensor G2 chipset, some of the best mobile photography around and free access to the Google One VPN. While we noted in our Pixel 7 review that it won't be dethroning Samsung or Apple, it's still a great value phone — especially at this price point.

The Google Pixel 7 is one of the best Android phones you can buy right now, offering a bunch of significant upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6. The main one is the Tensor G2 chipset and Titan M2 security chip, which work together to offer better performance, new features and improved security.

You’re also getting a bright, colorful 6.3-inch OLED display, 8GB of RAM, a dual camera with 50MP and 12MP sensors, a 10.8MP selfie camera, 8x Super Res Zoom, Face Unlock, an in-display fingerprint scanner and all wrapped up in a stylish design that has a decidedly more premium feel than the Pixel 6.

That camera setup also makes the Pixel 7 one of the best camera phones, complete with a bunch of Pixel-exclusive features like Photo Unblur and the Cinematic Blur for video. Of course, the Pixel 7 does have a few negatives, particularly where battery life is concerned, and the fact Google is only offering three years of software updates. Performance could be better too with benchmarking scores that lag behind those from the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone 14.

Still $499 for a flagship phone is an incredible deal, especially since the higher storage option is available at no extra cost. If you’re looking for a brand new Pixel phone, and don’t want to wait for the Google Pixel 7a, this is the deal for you.