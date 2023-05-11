Act fast! Amazon just slashed $500 off this 65-inch Samsung QLED TV

Looking for a premium Samsung TV that comes in at under a grand? I search for TV deals every day for Tom's Guide, and I've found exactly the set you want.

The Samsung 65-inch Q80B QLED TV is $997 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. This TV cost $1,499 at launch, meaning it's been slashed $500 off. If it sells out, Best Buy (opens in new tab) has this TV for $999.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q80B 65" QLED 4K TV: was $1,397 now $997 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Q80B is part of Samsung's 2022 range of QLED 4K TVs. It offers the premium build quality and stunning visuals you'd expect from a Samsung QLED TV, as well as powerful speakers for immersive sound when streaming movies. There's built-in Alexa voice control, Dolby Atmos support and Quantum XDR for deep, rich colors. In our Samsung Q80B QLED TV review, we said it holds its own in terms of both picture and sound. Right now, it's $500 off. Best Buy (opens in new tab) has the TV for $999.

In our Samsung Q80B QLED review, we were seriously impressed by this TV. It's an awesome midrange set that delivers better performance than you'd expect.

In our tests, this TV reached 568 nits of brightness in Standard mode, making it one of the brightest sets out there. It achieved a Delta-E score of 1.7906 and covered 99.13% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. In practice, this makes for a TV with great visuals: details and colorful scenes looked excellent on the Q80B. It also has some of the best viewing angles of any non-OLED TV we've tested.

The Samsung Q80B delivers a great audio experience, too. The 40W Dolby Atmos speakers produced full, rich sound with great bass. Unless you're a serious audiophile, there's no need to add one of the best soundbars here.

Last off, the Q80B is also a great gaming TV. We measured a low lag time of 13.2ms, meaning gameplay is responsive, and there's a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung also included HDMI 2.1 support on all the Q80B TVs, except for the 50-inch model.

The Samsung Q80B QLED is an awesome TV, and it's only gotten better now that it's $500 off. Grab this deal before it's gone, or check out our TV deals coverage for more options.