75 best early October Prime Day deals now — the sales I recommend

Amazon is kicking off the holiday season in October. For the second consecutive year, the retailer will host a 48-hour sales event exclusively for Prime members this fall. This year's event is being called the Prime Big Deal Days and Amazon is promising blockbuster sales on Dyson, LG, Sony, and more.

Last year's fall event was called the Prime Early Access Sale and while there were many good deals, in my opinion it didn't live up to the hype. 2023 could be different. Amazon is already offering plenty of strong deals and retailers like Target and Walmart have also announced major events for October. That means there will be more competition than ever for your hard-earned dollars.

I've been tracking and vetting deals for most of my professional career (over 10 years). As deals editor at Tom's Guide, it's my job to bring you the best discounts on devices we own, recommend, or items that are flat out great buys. Below I'm rounding up 75 October Prime Day deals you can get right now. The only items I recommend you avoid buying now are Alexa devices. Amazon offers the best Alexa hardware deals on Prime Day, so I predict prices on Amazon hardware will be cheaper on October 10. Otherwise, here's what you can buy now.

TVs

Smart TV sale: deals from $94 @ Amazon

Amazon currently has one of the most epic TV deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $94. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TV deals we've ever seen from any retailer.

Hisense 65" 4K Roku TV: was $639 now $419 @ Amazon

The Hisense R6 series includes Dolby Vision HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Plus it features a low-lag gaming mode and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $448 @ Amazon

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support. Note that it sold for $378 last month, which makes this the second-best price.

Price check: $448 @ Walmart | $449 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $579 now $448 @ Amazon

Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google Assistant.

Price check: $449 @ Best Buy

Samsung 43" Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $497 @ Amazon

If you're tight on space, the Samsung Q60C is a 2023 QLED TV that's available in a 43-inch size. The edge-lit TV offers HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, voice remote, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and an auto gaming mode. (Note: This TV has a 60Hz panel and no HDMI 2.1 ports).

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $569 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: $569 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV brings premium features to a mid-ranged price bracket. In our Hisense U8K Mini-LED Google TV review, we said this Editor's Choice TV offers immaculate performance. It includes support for Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG as well as Dolby Atmos sound. Gamers take note, this TV can also handle 4K/120Hz from Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles when plugged into one of its HDMI 2.1 ports. Simply put, it's one of the best TVs of 2023.

Price check: $799 @ Best Buy

Sony 65" X80K 4K TV: was $899 now $848 @ Amazon

The X80K is part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs. This entry-level TV features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,396 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $1,399 @ Best Buy

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,799 now $1,496 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,496 @ Walmart | $1,499 @ Best Buy

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,598 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia XR A80L uses three different technologies that give it a slight edge in the OLED arms race: Sony's Cognitive Processor XR (for better matching colors and contrasts), XR Triluminos Pro (for nailing the richness of HDR), and XR Clear Image (for reducing noise). In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review, we called it a marvel that delivers solid picture quality, sound quality, and usability. It supports HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and it has four HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1).

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

Samsung 65" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299 now $2,897 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 144Hz refresh rate for PC gaming. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers, and everyone in between. It sports four HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10+/HLG support, and a 120Hz panel.

Price check: $2,899 @ Best Buy

Apple

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. That's one of the best deals we've seen for Apple's entry-level buds. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices. They're just $20 shy of their all-time price low.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $309 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 sports a skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. It hit $279 on Prime Day, which is a price we may not see again till Black Friday. That said, $309 is still an epic price.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy | $324 @ Walmart

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1.

Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's top tablet. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy new Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's latest M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: $999 @ B&H Photo | $1,059 @ Best Buy

Apple Studio Display: was $1,599 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Editor's Choice Apple Studio Display is hands down the best monitor for your Mac. It's also the priciest. In our Apple Studio Display review, we said it has an excellent camera, fantastic speaker setup, and gorgeous 27-inch 5K screen. It delivers a lot of the value of Apple's $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a somewhat more affordable package.

Gaming

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The G305 LIGHTSPEED is one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market right now, thanks to its Hero 12K Sensor, 12,000 DPI, 6 programmable buttons and a battery life of up to 250 hours. With this lightweight mouse, you're bound to up your gaming skills.

Price check: $34 @ Best Buy

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $159 now $79 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB) just crashed to its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity.

Price check: $79 @ Samsung | $79 @ Best Buy

Razer Viper Ultimate: was $139 now $79 @ Amazon

The Razer Viper Ultimate features a 20K DPI optical sensor, eight programmable buttons, Chroma lighting, and a battery life of up to 70 hours. And it also comes with a matching RGB-lit charging dock. In our Razer Viper Ultimate review, we said the Viper Ultimate's gorgeous design, convenient dock, and excellent performance make it a worthwhile investment, particularly if you're in the market for something ambidextrous.

Price check: $129 @ GameStop

WD_Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $239 now $93 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 1TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box.

Price check: $104 @ Best Buy

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core (White): was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

This Elite S2 Core controller offers all of the great features found on the original Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, but without the high $149 price tag. Sure, you don't get the carrying case and four rear paddle buttons, but you still get the same level of customization and adaptability, complete with an internal battery and rubberized grip. All in a stunning two-tone design. It's now at its lowest price ever and $11 cheaper than July Prime Day.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once. It's now $10 cheaper than it was on July Prime Day.

Price check: $149 @ Best Buy

Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $249 now $201 @ Amazon

This premium keyboard is bound to take your gaming experience to the next level, thanks to its Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver Keyswitches, AXON Hyper-Processing Technology for 4X Faster Throughput, and per-key RGB lighting. In our Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard review we said it's a solid pick (when on sale) if you want Corsair's signature build quality along with some extra keys and the option for optical-mechanical switches.

LG Ultragear 27" Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

LG's gaming monitor boasts a QHD (2560 X 1440) IPS display, 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It's compatible with Nvidia G-Sync, supports HDR10, and has a stand that can tilt, pivot (landscape to portrait), and is height-adjustable.

Dell 34" Gaming Monitor: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! When it comes to productivity, nothing beats an ultrawide monitor. This Dell 34-inch curved ultrawide, model S3422DWG, is on sale for $349. It's a solid deal overall for a 21:9 aspect ratio monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. It also has an 1800R curve and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Price check: $349 @ Dell | $429 @ Walmart

Samsung 49" Monitor: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

This 49" ultrawide gaming monitor is a solid Prime Day deal. It sports a dense 5120 x 1440 resolution, a respectable 120 Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync 2 support, HDR 1000 and picture-in-picture mode. The width and high resolution makes it feel like having two 1440p monitors, without the black divider in between.

Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Price check: $49 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $104 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review we said they offer plenty of functionality at an attainable price with sound that's both versatile and vibrant.

Price check: $109 @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $69 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, touch controls, and great sound for their price. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we called them an impressive pair of wireless earbuds that make a great alternative to Apple's base AirPods and Google's Pixel Buds 2. Just note that their ANC isn't the best we've tested and they won't be able to filter out street noise. Otherwise, you get plenty of customization thanks to the linked app and strong battery life to keep the music going all day long.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $279 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Price check: $279 @ Best Buy

Bose 700: was $379 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are one of the top noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. In our Bose 700 review, we said they offer clean, balanced sound with impressive, intuitive tech flourishes. Note that they briefly hit $269 last Black Friday.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Vacuums

iLife V3s Pro was $159 now $118 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget robot vacuum cleaner just got cheaper. While it lacks the smarts of more expensive models, the V3s Pro is an excellent robo vac, picking up virtually everything we threw in its path — including pet hair. In our iLife V3s Pro review, we named the Editor's Choice vacuum the best budget cleaner.

Roomba 694 robot vacuum cleaner: was $274 now $239 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers both style and function, getting the job done for a budget price. The Roomba 694 is easy to control through the app, and even offers geofencing, a feature that’s usually only found on more expensive robot vacuum cleaners.

Price check: $249 @ iRobot

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect, but for a great price. It will detect dirtier areas of your floors and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed.

Price check: $299 @ iRobot

Roborock S7: was $649 now $399 @ Amazon

The Roborock S7 is the best robot vacuum/mop hybrid we've tested. In our Roborock S7 review, we loved the S7's mapping capabilities and auto-raising mop. Plus, it accurately detected carpets and kept them dry. Unfortunately, it's not the best with pet hair, but otherwise this is a very capable device. Click the on-page coupon to get this discount.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

The best robot mop we've tested is currently on sale at Amazon. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7—once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping. Note that it's sold for as little as $299 in the past.

Price check: $399 @ Walmart | $399 @ Best Buy

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $469 now $399 @ Amazon

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. In our iRobot Roomba i3+ review, we called it a strong cleaner that brings the cost of owning a robo vac with an auto-emptying dustbin down to earth.

Price check: sold out @ iRobot

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum: was $569 now $464 @ Amazon

If you’ve been meaning to give your vacuum cleaner an upgrade then this deal is worth your attention. The Dyson V11 was the first Dyson stick vacuum to feature an LCD screen. It offers up to 60 minutes of run time, plus it comes with plenty of useful tools including a crevice tool, mini motorized tool, docking station, mini soft dusting brush, stiff bristle brush, combination tool, light pipe crevice tool and low reach adapter tool.

Price check: $469 @ Best Buy

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Plus: was $699 now $489 @ Amazon

The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro Plus is a smart robot vac that can empty itself after cleaning your apartment. It automatically doubles its suction power when cleaning carpets and it features laser-based LiDAR navigation to ensure the most efficient cleaning of your home.

Ecovacs T20 Omni Vacuum: was $1,099 now $989 @ Amazon

The T20 Omni Vacuum is Ecovacs' latest robot vacuum cleaner. It's the first all-in-one vacuum cleaner and mop that uses hot water to sanitize your floors, which means you'll get cleaner, better sanitized floors. The included Omni station empties the robot automatically and holds enough dust for up to 75 days without emptying.

Appliances

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $37 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Chefman TurboFry 2qt Air Fryer: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Chefman TurboFry 1qt Air Fryer is ideal for those with limited countertop space. It's a smaller appliance than most of the options on this list, but it can still cook up a storm and its removable components are all dishwasher safe.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini accepts K-Cup branded coffee pods to brew 6- or 12-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's super compact and excels at its one function — brewing a pod of coffee.

Instant Solo Coffee Maker: was $119 now $76 @ Amazon

This space-saving coffee maker makes single servings of coffee, brewing in just 90 seconds. You can fill it either with K-cup coffee pods, or the included refillable coffee pod. It also has a removable 40oz reservoir, meaning you won't have to spend as much time refilling it.

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $139 now $79 @ Amazon

The 5.7 quart Instant Vortex Plus air fryer lets you roast, bake, and dehydrate everything from chicken wings to veggies, at a lower level of fat than normal frying. The one-touch smart program mean its easy to use, and the air fryer has a temperature range of 120 to 400 degrees (F).

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a small family. In addition, it can roast, reheat, and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. It has a non-stick basket and crisper plate that can hold up to 2 lbs of French fries or other tasty foods with ease. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

This 6-in-1 basket air fryer from the makers of Instant Pot can also broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and reheat your meals. Its 4-quart basket holds enough to feed a small family, and its small size fits neatly into most countertops.

Instant Pot Pro (6 quart): was $169 now $149 @ Amazon

This large premium multicooker has 28 cooking programs, a large digital display and 6 quarts of capacity. We also like that you can set five favorite cooking programs for quick access.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier: was $229 now $198 @Amazon

Our top-ranked air purifier is on sale and back in stock. In our Coway Airmega AP-1512HH review, we found it suits smaller rooms of up to 361 sq. ft., but don’t let its size fool you; it still comes with three fan speeds as well as an eco setting and an ionizing function. There’s a useful air quality indicator light on top and a handy timer function too (one, four or eight hours). It’s a great price for a top performer.

Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier: was $269 now $200 @ Amazon

The Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier (HPA300) is a good value pick among air purifiers. It has among the highest CADR ratings for smoke, dust, and pollen of the units we recommend, and it can filter slightly larger rooms effectively. It also has four speeds (compared with three on most units), a programmable timer, and adjustable control panel lights.

Smartphones

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $444 @ Amazon

The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Price check: $444 @ Best Buy

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was $899 now $649 @ Amazon

The Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, some of the best cameras we've ever tested — including a 5x telephoto zoom — and Google's very best software tricks that you can't get on any other Android. In our Pixel 7 Pro review, we called the Editor's Choice phone Google's best phone ever with amazing cameras, a powerful Tensor G2 chip, and brighter display than previous Pixels.

Price check: $649 @ Best Buy | $15/month @ Verizon