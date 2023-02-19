7 best Presidents' Day TV sales this weekend — 65-inch 4K TV for $399

Presidents' Day is an excellent time to buy a new TV. Retailers from Amazon to Walmart are now offering steep discounts on 4K TVs, OLED TVs, and QLED TVs.

In some cases, retailers are simply extending the deals we saw during the Super Bowl. However, other retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are offering a new round of sales with prices that are cheaper now than they were just a few days ago.

I've been covering TV deals for over a decade now and while Presidents' Day TV sales don't offer the lowest TV prices of the year — that would be Cyber Monday — it's still a great time to buy a new TV. Today's TV deals offer prices that beat the everyday sales we'll see in March and April. I also recommend buying now because the next major retail holiday won't arrive 'til Memorial Day.

As someone who just bought a new TV, I'm used to tracking TV prices. So I've rounded up the best TV deals ahead of Presidents' Day. Not sure which TV is right for you? Make sure to read our guide to the best TVs of 2023 and check out our Presidents Day sales coverage for more deals this weekend.

Presidents' Day TV sales

Smart TV sale: smart TVs from $79 @ Amazon

From Amazon Fire TVs to Roku TVs, Amazon has smart TVs on sale from $79 as part of its Presidents' Day sale. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty of solid bargains on larger 4K sets. Best Buy offers the same sale along with TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG from $149.

Toshiba C350 65" 4K Fire TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It's part of Toshiba's 2021 lineup of Fire TVs. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. It's our favorite Fire TV and it's also on sale at its lowest price.

Vizio 65" 4K QLED TV: was $678 now $498 @ Walmart

The Vizio MQ6 is one of the best QLED TVs we've tested. The QLED display delivers great color reproduction and picture quality. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 4K 60 FPS gaming support, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Hisense 65" U8H Mini LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $998 @ Amazon

Our pick for the best value TV of 2022 just got cheaper thanks to this epic deal at Amazon. The U8H makes Mini-LED more affordable thanks to its low price tag. Performance-wise, its peak brightness exceeds any TV around this price and its color reproduction is as good as some of best TVs we've reviewed. It also sports a 120Hz panel and four HDMI ports (two of which are HDMI 2.1 compatible).

TCL 65" 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

Save $300! The TCL 6-Series is an excellent TV combining surprisingly strong picture quality with a remarkably low price. Its use of mini-LED technology in particular sets it apart from competing models and it's all powered by Google TV OS. It features a 120Hz panel, full array local dimming, HDR10/HDR10 Plus/Dolby Vision/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, and four HDMI ports (two of them are HDMI 2.1 ports).

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart

Vizio's OLED TV is in stock and on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for any 65-inch OLED.

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $1,697 @ Amazon

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B is Samsung's first OLED and the first to combine OLED with quantum dots, resulting in a QD-OLED TV that promises the best of both technologies: superior color, brightness, and contrast in a single package. In our Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV review, we said it largely delivers on its promise though it doesn't provide those perfect black levels of a pure OLED TV (especially if you're in a room with minor ambient light). Nevertheless, it's an amazing TV for movies, gaming, and everything in between. By comparison, Samsung has it on sale for $1,699.

