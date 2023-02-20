LIVE: Presidents' Day TV sales — 4K TVs from $79, OLED TVs from $599

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) Here's another TV I love: the LG A2 OLED. It's LG's entry-level OLED TV, and it has a pretty irresistible sale price. In fact, I reckon this is the cheapest OLED TV deal we'll see this Presidents Day. Despite being a budget OLED model, the LG A2 OLED offers outstanding picture quality, good sound and a great smart TV platform. However, note that its brightness isn't stellar, and the TV has a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support. LG 48" A2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Samsung) The Samsung Q80B QLED TV is a seriously compelling purchase after a $300 discount. It offers strong visuals and color contrast, and the Q80B's excellent viewing angles mean it looks great no matter where you sit in the room. It also has better audio than you'd expect from a modern smart TV. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the 65" Samsung Q80B — it hit $997 over Black Friday last year. However, a $300 discount on this awesome TV is still nothing to sneeze at. You can get this deal at Amazon (opens in new tab) or Best Buy (opens in new tab). Samsung 65" Q80B QLED 4K TV: was $1,397 now $1,097 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Onn) Looking for a big-screen TV on the cheap? The Onn Roku TV is a great choice. It offers HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, and offers access to all the best streaming apps. There's also support for Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and Hey Google voice controls thanks to the included voice remote. The Roku TV interface this set runs on is one of the best out there — it's simple to use, and easy to navigate. You can even connect wireless headphones to your TV through the Roku mobile app. Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $268 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)