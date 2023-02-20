Live
LIVE: Presidents' Day TV sales — 4K TVs from $79, OLED TVs from $599
Shop today's best Presidents' Day TV sales
Presidents' Day is here, and with it comes a new batch of Presidents' Day TV sales. It's the first major retail holiday of the year, and there are some huge discounts happening on popular products right now.
For example, the 48-inch LG A2 OLED is $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This is the cheapest price you'll find for an OLED TV right now. Looking for a more premium set? The stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED is $1,696 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the best price ever for our pick as the best TV of 2023.
I'm Millie Davis-Williams, a deals writer at Tom's Guide. This isn't my first rodeo on the Presidents' Day sales beat, so whether you're looking for TVs, phones, or a new mattress, I'll help you decide which deals to shop and which to skip.
Presidents' Day TV sales — top deals
- Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $449 now $269 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- TCL 65" Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Vizio 65" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- LG C2 65" 4K OLED TV: was $2,496 now $1,696 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Presidents' Day TV sales — shop all retailers
- Amazon: smart TVs from $79 (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs from $149 (opens in new tab)
- B&H Photo: up to $300 off select TVs (opens in new tab)
- PC Richard & Son: 4K TVs from $249 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $1,100 off Neo QLED TVs & OLED (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Smart TVs from $108 (opens in new tab)
Here's another TV I love: the LG A2 OLED. It's LG's entry-level OLED TV, and it has a pretty irresistible sale price. In fact, I reckon this is the cheapest OLED TV deal we'll see this Presidents Day.
Despite being a budget OLED model, the LG A2 OLED offers outstanding picture quality, good sound and a great smart TV platform. However, note that its brightness isn't stellar, and the TV has a 60Hz refresh rate and no HDMI 2.1 support.
LG 48" A2 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Samsung Q80B QLED TV is a seriously compelling purchase after a $300 discount. It offers strong visuals and color contrast, and the Q80B's excellent viewing angles mean it looks great no matter where you sit in the room. It also has better audio than you'd expect from a modern smart TV.
This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the 65" Samsung Q80B — it hit $997 over Black Friday last year. However, a $300 discount on this awesome TV is still nothing to sneeze at. You can get this deal at Amazon (opens in new tab) or Best Buy (opens in new tab).
Samsung 65" Q80B QLED 4K TV: was $1,397 now $1,097 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Looking for a big-screen TV on the cheap? The Onn Roku TV is a great choice. It offers HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, and offers access to all the best streaming apps. There's also support for Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and Hey Google voice controls thanks to the included voice remote.
The Roku TV interface this set runs on is one of the best out there — it's simple to use, and easy to navigate. You can even connect wireless headphones to your TV through the Roku mobile app.
Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $268 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
The LG C2 OLED is a popular purchase during sales events, and for good reason: we rate it as the best TV you can buy. It packs incredible visuals, solid gaming performance and good audio into a beautiful OLED TV that's less than 2 inches thick.
Amazon doesn't display this price as a discount, but the 65-inch LG C2 OLED cost $2,499 back when it launched last year. $1,696 is the lowest price we've seen for the TV in this size. If your budget doesn't stretch that far, the 48-inch LG C2 OLED is $946 at Amazon (opens in new tab), coming in under the $1000 mark.
LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: was $2,496 now $1,696 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
