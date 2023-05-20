5 best Memorial Day OLED TV deals you can get right now

This month has been awesome for Memorial Day TV sales, and this weekend is one of the best I’ve ever seen for OLED TV deals. Some of our favorite models are seeing huge reductions, meaning there are options available for a range of budgets.

Our choice for the best TV on the market, the LG 65-inch C2 OLED TV is $1,646 at Amazon right now. This TV has been slashed $800 off compared to its launch price. If you’re looking for something cheaper, the LG 55-inch A2 OLED TV is $896 at Amazon right now. It's an awesome price for LG’s entry-level OLED TV.

There are plenty more OLED TV deals to choose from, so keep scrolling for the top 5 OLED TV deals I’ve found ahead of Memorial Day.

5 best OLED TV deals right now

LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,496 now $1,646 @ Amazon

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Amazon. We named this stunning television the best TV on the market right now. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $896 @ Amazon

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Best Buy also has it for $899.

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,398 @ Amazon

The Sony A80K OLED TV uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony A80K OLED TV review we called it one of the best OLED TVs you can buy offering a superb picture, robust audio system, and intuitive Google TV smart interface. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's worth picking up if you're looking for a feature-packed OLED TV.

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,299 @ Samsung

If you're looking for a next-gen TV experience, Samsung's first-ever QD-OLED is here — now $1,000 cheaper. This TV delivers the best of both QLED and OLED TVs in a single package, and it's great for gamers thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K at 120Hz. You can also get this deal at Amazon.