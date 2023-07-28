21 huge Amazon back-to-school deals I recommend this weekend

The final weekend of July is here. For students across the country that means summer break will soon come to an end. It also means we're smack in the middle of back to school season and retailers are now offering their biggest back to school sales of the summer.

Not surprisingly, Amazon's back to school sales are among the biggest I've seen this year. I have over 10 years of experience covering retail events like back to school, so I've scanned today's best Amazon deals and highlighted a few of my favorite school-friendly deals below. From budget coffee machines to college friendly laptops, here are the best sales available now for students of all ages. (For more ways to save at Amazon, check out our guide to Amazon Prime Student and Amazon promo codes).

Best Amazon back to school sales

TP-Link WiFi Extender w/ Ethernet Port: was $34 now $12 @ Amazon

Large spaces need all the Wi-Fi help they can get, so this sale on TP-Link's tiny Wi-Fi extender is definitely one to take advantage of. It expands Wi-Fi by 1,200 square feet, helping you erase any dead zones on or around campus. It's especially useful for those who are far from their routers. Plus, its built-in Ethernet port helps you add wired-only devices to wireless networks. Click the on-page coupon to drop its price to $12, which is $5 cheaper than it was on Prime Day.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini accepts K-Cup branded coffee pods to brew 6- or 12-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's super compact and excels at its one function — brewing a pod of coffee. It hit $49 last Black Friday, but I still think this is a solid deal for a dorm or off-campus living.

Price check: $80 @ Best Buy | $79 @ Walmart

UE Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties and music festivals. In our UE Wonderboom 3 review, we said the Editor's Choice speaker offers big sound in a petite package.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review we said they offer plenty of functionality at an attainable price with sound that's both versatile and vibrant.

Price check: $99 @ Samsung

Acer 23" 1080p Gaming Monitor: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Acer KC242Y is a no-frills gaming monitor that won't break the bank. It features a 23.8-inch 1080p panel with 100Hz refresh, 1ms response time, and VGA/HDMI connectivity. It also has a Low Blue Light feature for those times you find yourself in front of the screen for prolonged hours. It's now at its cheapest price ever in this back to school sale.

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

An excellent third-party Xbox Series X headset, we awarded the Razer Kaira Pro an Editor's Choice award in our Razer Kaira Pro review. We were most impressed with its solid sound, comfortable fit, and sleek design. It hit $76 earlier in the month, but it's still a solid price at $89.

Acer 27" 1080p Monitor: was $169 now $119 @ Amazon

The Acer SB272 is a budget 1080p monitor that can be used for work or casual gaming. The 27-inch monitor sports an IPS display, 100Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDMI/VGA connectivity. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once. This crashed to $149 on Prime Day and it's still selling at its all-time price low.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB): was $239 now $159 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB) sold for an all-time low of $179 on Prime Day. Today it's even cheap, which makes this a killer deal. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s, plus it can achieve 1,400K random read input/output operations per second. It also comes with an optional heatsink with RGB lighting, which could come in handy if you're building your own gaming PC with a transparent panel.

Price check: $159 @ Samsung | $159 @ Best Buy

Zinus Green Tea Mattress: was $419 now $243 @ Amazon

The Zinus Green Tea mattress is a solid pick for anyone in need of an inexpensive mattress. In our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review, we said it's a great value for anyone with a low budget, of average weight, or for children. After the discount, the 12-inch twin costs $243 (was $419), whereas the 12-inch queen costs $395 (was $595).

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch Full HD 120Hz display, a 12MP front-facing camera, three microphones and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. In our Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 review, we called it a speedy, long-lasting Android 12 slate that's beautiful to look at and sets a new standard for premium Android tablets. Just keep in mind the new Tab S9 will release on August 11.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $899 now $669 @ Amazon

If you want to get into the world of PC gaming, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is an excellent entry point. This gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It should be sufficient to play many games at low to medium settings.

Check other retailers: sold out @ Best Buy | $699 @ Walmart