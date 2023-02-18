10 can't-miss Presidents' Day sales — free Galaxy S23, smart TVs from $79 and more

Presidents' Day is almost here. While most people associate Presidents' Day with a three-day weekend, the federal holiday also happens to be a great day for deals.

It's the first big retail event of the year and the only retail holiday between now and Memorial Day. Sure, we'll see some good deals in March and April, but if you're looking to make a major purchase — say a new TV or vacuum cleaner — Presidents' Day is when you want to shop.

Here at Tom's Guide, I've been covering retail holidays for over a decade and I'm able to separate the good deals from everyday sale prices. So I'm rounding up the best Presidents' Day sales you can get ahead of the holiday. From 4K TVs to the excellent Apple Watch 8, here are the hottest deals this weekend.

Best Presidents' Day weekend deals

Smart TV sale: smart TVs from $79 @ Amazon

From Fire TVs to Roku TVs, Amazon has smart TVs on sale from $79 as part of its Presidents Day sale. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty of solid bargains on larger 4K sets. Best Buy offers the same sale (opens in new tab) along with TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG from $149.

Galaxy S23: free w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's new flagship phones are out and the South Korean giant is offering the best deals. Purchase your Galaxy S23 at Samsung and you'll pay from $0 after trade-in of your old phone. Alternatively, if you get the Galaxy S23 Plus (from $299 after trade-in) or the Galaxy S23 Ultra (from $449 after trade-in), you'll get a free $100 Samsung credit. If you're already committed to a specific carrier, Samsung will let you purchase your phone on the carrier of your choice direct from the Samsung website.

Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049).

Alexa device sale: deals from $24 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 65% off select Alexa-powered devices. The sale includes Blink Smart Home devices (from $24), Fire Tablets (from $59), and Fire TVs (from $79). It's a predictable sale, but they're from $50 to $80 cheaper than Amazon's everyday sale prices.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down. Both the 41mm and 45mm sizes are $50 off, which is just $20 shy of their all-time price low.

WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $309 now $179 @ Amazon

The WD_Black SN850 SSD hits all of Sony's specifications and fits perfectly into the PS5's internal expansion slot, and it's recently been named an officially-licensed PS5 accessory. This 2TB model includes a heatsink so it works right out of the box. It's currently $130 off at Amazon which drops it down to the lowest price ever.

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Sure, it's the previous-gen machine, but the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops around. It features Apple's blazing fast 7-core M1 CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD. It's now on sale for $899, which is the second-cheapest price we've seen for it. To see this price, scroll down till you see the MacBook Air M1. By comparison, Amazon has it for $899 (opens in new tab).

Magic Bullet Mini: was $34 now $20 @ Walmart

Not only is this blender dirt cheap, but the Magic Bullet Mini is perfect for kitchens with limited space. It's also great for athletes because you can make a ton of different health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139 @ Walmart

If you want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this early Walmart Presidents Day sale merits your attention. The Shark ION comes with a tri-brush system that offers a multi-brush cleaning performance and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. Meanwhile, the SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Alienware Aurora R13: was $1,699 now $989 @ Dell

The Alienware Aurora R13 is our best gaming PC overall. It's stylish, features a chassis with plenty of ports/upgrade paths, and offers great performance for the price. This config features a Core i7-12700F CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 Ti CPU. Use coupon code "GAMING10" to knock its price to just $989.

