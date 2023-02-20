Live
Best Presidents’ Day sales LIVE: Smart TVs from $79, MacBook Pro $200 off and more
These are the best Presidents’ Day deals right now
Presidents’ Day sales have landed. The holiday weekend marks the first major retail event of 2023, and this year we’re expecting deals on 4K TVs, kitchen appliances and mattresses to be more popular than ever as households across the country feel the squeeze.
While not usually as high profile as Memorial Day or Black Friday, Presidents’ Day is still an excellent opportunity to score big savings on seriously popular products. If you’ve been considering a big ticket purchase in recent weeks, now is the time to make it. For example, Presidents’ Day mattress sales are taking up to $500 off some of our favorite sleep surfaces.
This year President’s Day TV deals are particularly popular, and with Amazon offering Smart TVs from just $79 there’s a discount to suit every budget right now. Some of our other favorite deals right now include a new lowest price ever for the 10.2 iPad (opens in new tab) courtesy of Best Buy, and a Ninja 4qts Air Fryer for just $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) — that’s a $40 saving and ideal for newcomers to the cooking craze that is sweeping the nation.
These top deals don’t even scratch the surface of what Presidents’ Day sales have to offer. Whether you’re shopping for cutting-edge tech or household essentials, there are tempting savings across practically every product category. But this year we’re being extra critical about which Presidents’ Day deals we highlight, as getting value for money has never been more important.
The situation is constantly changing as popular products are freshly produced and stock levels fluctuate, so that’s why we’re rounding up all the best Presidents’ Day sales we spot in this live blog. Follow along to make sure you don’t miss a single lowest-ever discount.
Best Presidents' Day sales live right now
- Samsung 55" S95B OLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,697 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Nectar Mattress: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
- Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399 now $1,587 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
- Disney Plus Basic: was $7.99/month now $6.99/month @ Disney (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Pro 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- WD_Black SN850 2TB NVMe SSD w/ heatsink: was $309 now $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Shop all Presidents' Day sales
- Amazon: save on robot vacs, winter apparel, tablets, and more (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $1,000 off iPhone 14 Pro, $200 off MacBook Pros (opens in new tab)
- Dell: extra 10% off all gaming rigs via "GAMING10" (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud: 25% off site-wide + free $599 gift with mattresses (opens in new tab)
- GameStop: up to 60% off video games, gaming rigs, and accessories (opens in new tab)
- iRobot: deals from $199 (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: up to $600 off laptops, Surface, more (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: 33% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $1,200 off large appliances (opens in new tab)
- Saatva: $400 off orders of $1,000 or more (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: free tablet, watch, buds w/ iPhone or Galaxy (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: up to 65% off TVs, apparel, small appliances (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture and decor sales from $10 (opens in new tab)
The Nectar Mattress was already our pick for the best-value sleep surface, and thanks to this Presidents' Day sale, it's now an even more affordable option. Right now you can get a Nectar Mattress starting from just $359 (opens in new tab) for a twin-size. And if you need something a little bigger a queen mattress is on sale for $699 (was $1,049).
In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Serious bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee.
Nectar Mattress: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
Sackboy: A Big Adventure is one of the most overlooked PS5 console exclusives out there. It's worthy of a spot on any roundup of the best PS5 games thanks to its charming stitched-together world and surprisingly inventive platforming levels.
Even better, this charming little game has been seriously discounted for Presidents' Day. Right now, Sackboy A Big Adventure is on sale for $19 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $40 off its original retail price of $59, and a great deal for a platformer that is ideally suited for gamers of all ages.
Sackboy A Big Adventure: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Presidents Day TV deals are already proving extremely popular this year, and one of our favorite discounts available right now is the Samsung 55-inch S95B QD-OLED on sale for $1,597 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $600 off one of the best TVs you can buy, period.
In our Samsung S95B OLED review, we praised this television for a wide variety of reasons including its excellent visuals, great sound and wealth of premium Samsung features. It even manages to fix the brightness problem that plagues even some of the best OLED TVs. Although the S95B does sacrifice true blacks in the name of improved brightness.
This is also a great TV for gaming with a 120Hz refresh rate, very low lag time and a generous four HDMI 2.1 ports.
Samsung 55" S95B OLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,597 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Hello, and welcome to Tom's Guide Presidents' Day sales live blog for 2023. Here we'll be guiding you through all the biggest deals of the first major retail event of the year, and lets start with an epic discount on a powerful gaming laptop.
Right now, this Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,587 at Dell (opens in new tab). That’s $812 off its regular retail price of $2,399, and one of the best laptop discounts we've spotted so far today. In order to get the full discount make sure you enter coupon code GAMING10 at checkout.
This Alienware laptop packs powerful specs with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. While the Dark Side of the Moon casing is a little loud, this is still a very big discount on an impressive machine.
Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399 now $1,587 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.