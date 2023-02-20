Best Presidents’ Day sales LIVE: Smart TVs from $79, MacBook Pro $200 off and more

Presidents’ Day sales have landed. The holiday weekend marks the first major retail event of 2023, and this year we’re expecting deals on 4K TVs, kitchen appliances and mattresses to be more popular than ever as households across the country feel the squeeze.

While not usually as high profile as Memorial Day or Black Friday, Presidents’ Day is still an excellent opportunity to score big savings on seriously popular products. If you’ve been considering a big ticket purchase in recent weeks, now is the time to make it. For example, Presidents’ Day mattress sales are taking up to $500 off some of our favorite sleep surfaces.

This year President’s Day TV deals are particularly popular, and with Amazon offering Smart TVs from just $79 there’s a discount to suit every budget right now. Some of our other favorite deals right now include a new lowest price ever for the 10.2 iPad (opens in new tab) courtesy of Best Buy, and a Ninja 4qts Air Fryer for just $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) — that’s a $40 saving and ideal for newcomers to the cooking craze that is sweeping the nation.

These top deals don’t even scratch the surface of what Presidents’ Day sales have to offer. Whether you’re shopping for cutting-edge tech or household essentials, there are tempting savings across practically every product category. But this year we’re being extra critical about which Presidents’ Day deals we highlight, as getting value for money has never been more important.

The situation is constantly changing as popular products are freshly produced and stock levels fluctuate, so that’s why we’re rounding up all the best Presidents’ Day sales we spot in this live blog. Follow along to make sure you don’t miss a single lowest-ever discount.

Best Presidents' Day sales live right now