Crutchfield coupon codes for August 2022
FAQs
What are Crutchfield coupon codes?
The Crutchfield website doesn't accept coupon codes. Instead, you can use Crutchfield Rewards to help lower the price of purchases made at Crutchfield.com. Crutchfield Rewards can be applied during the checkout process.
What is the Crutchfield Rewards program?
Crutchfield Rewards is a free membership program designed to help shoppers save money. Members earn 1 point for each dollar spent. For instance, 250 points will get you $5, whereas 500 points amounts to $10. Rewards can be used on any of your Crutchfield purchases. You can sign up for the program via the Crutchfield website (opens in new tab).
What is the Crutchfield Friends Program?
The Crutchfield Friends Program is a referral program that can help you earn money. For every friend you refer to Crutchfield, you'll get $10 after they create an account and make their first purchase. Your friend will also get a $10 reward on their first purchase. You can share your referral link with as many people as you want. You can sign up for the program via the Crutchfield website (opens in new tab).
Does Crutchfield offer free shipping?
Crutchfield offers free shipping on all deliveries $35 and more. The company offers 2-day delivery to most of the country. Parts of Virginia and southern New Jersey may qualify for 1-day delivery. Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico receive 3-day delivery.
What is Crutchfield's return policy?
Crutchfield offers a 60-day return policy. If you're not satisfied with your purchase within 60 days, you can return your purchase for a full refund. Some items — such as TVs, furniture, and powered subwoofers — may require an additional return shipping charge. You can learn more about the policy via the Crutchfield website (opens in new tab).
Does Crutchfield offer price matching?
Crutchfield offers both price protection and price matching. If the price of an item you buy drops within 60 days of purchase, you can contact Crutchfield and they'll make up the difference. Likewise, Crutchfield will price match most items sold at competing sites such as Amazon, Best Buy, SonicElectronix.com, and B&H Photo. Find out more on the price match guarantee (opens in new tab) page.
Can I shop the Crutchfield catalog?
Crutchfield offers a digital database of its previous catalogs. You can browse through previous and new catalogs via the Crutchfield website (opens in new tab).
Crutchfield hints and tips
There are various ways to save money on your next Crutchfield purchase.
- Daily discounts: Crutchfield offers sales and price reductions everyday of the week. You can browse through some of the sales via the Crutchfield website (opens in new tab).
- Shop outlet items: The Crutchfield Outlet offers discounts of up to 40% off when you buy open box, scratch & dent, or closeout items. You can shop the entire outlet via the Crutchfield Outlet website (opens in new tab).
- Browse their DIY vault: Crutchfield offers a very extensive database of how-to articles, DIY tips, and videos from Crutchfield experts. The videos offer reviews of new items as well as quick tips and recommendations. You can browse the database via the Crutchfield website (opens in new tab).
How to use Crutchfield Rewards
Crutchfield Rewards can be entered during the checkout process. After you've entered your home address and billing info, you'll see a screen with your delivery options. To the right of those options, you'll find your order summary. Below the order total is a section titled "Apple Rewards/Gift Card." Click it, enter your rewards code, and then click "Apply" to activate your savings.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
Rate Crutchfield Coupons
About Crutchfield
Crutchfield is an online retailer specializing in AV gear. The company is based in Charlottesville, VA. Founded in 1974 by Bill Crutchfield, the mail-order store was designed to help consumers upgrade their car's sound system. But after a rocky start, Crutchfield turned to his customers for feedback on what they were looking for. Thus was born the popular Crutchfield catalog. By 1981, Crutchfield had expanded to include home audio and video. It was now selling VCRs, Sony's Walkman, and color CRT TVs. In 1995, Crutchfield entered the e-commerce space with its first website. The company's growth continues as it expands to include the sales of 4K TVs, soundbars, smart home gear, and more. Crutchfield offers weekly specials and deals, but the right Crutchfield coupon code can help you get the device you want at an even lower price. On this page you'll find the last promo codes along with tips on how to save on your next Crutchfield purchase.
Written by
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.