About Crutchfield

Crutchfield is an online retailer specializing in AV gear. The company is based in Charlottesville, VA. Founded in 1974 by Bill Crutchfield, the mail-order store was designed to help consumers upgrade their car's sound system. But after a rocky start, Crutchfield turned to his customers for feedback on what they were looking for. Thus was born the popular Crutchfield catalog. By 1981, Crutchfield had expanded to include home audio and video. It was now selling VCRs, Sony's Walkman, and color CRT TVs. In 1995, Crutchfield entered the e-commerce space with its first website. The company's growth continues as it expands to include the sales of 4K TVs, soundbars, smart home gear, and more. Crutchfield offers weekly specials and deals, but the right Crutchfield coupon code can help you get the device you want at an even lower price. On this page you'll find the last promo codes along with tips on how to save on your next Crutchfield purchase.