FAQs

Does RedBubble offer free shipping? At RedBubble, when you place an order with an independent artist, shipping times and costs can vary based on where the seller is located, whether your order contains multiple items from different printing facilities, and the amount of your order (orders at a higher value can take longer to print in some cases).

Can I get RedBubble Black Friday deals? Based on previous years, RedBubble has offered Black Friday deals, so it is likely that they will this year. Last year they had a dedicated page for their Black Friday deals, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on the RedBubble website nearer the time of Friday 24th November, so you don’t miss out.

What is the returns policy at RedBubble? At RedBubble, they have a 90-day returns policy just in case you’re not 100% satisfied with your purchase. To create a return, simply head to the RedBubble returns page and submit a return request.

How do I contact RedBubble? If you need to get in touch with RedBubble, head to the contact section of the RedBubble website. From here, you can find FAQs, or access the live chat feature to speak with a member of their team.

Hints and Tips

Enjoy the Student Discount: If you’re a student, it’s important to treat yourself every now and then for all of your hard work. At RedBubble, you can do so without having to go over budget with their handy student discount. Simply verify your student status using Student Beans and enjoy 15% off.

Take Advantage of affordable gifts: Whether you’ve got an upcoming birthday or a special occasion, RedBubble has got you covered. With their gift section, you can enjoy a stress-free gift-shopping experience, from gifts for her, for him, for pets, for kids, or something a little more specific, you’ll be able to find it, at prices you’ll love.

Make the most of seasonal sales: If you’ve got your eye on something a little out of your price range, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for RedBubble seasonal sales. These are typically time-limited promotions so make sure you check often so you don’t miss out on the opportunity to save yourself some money here and there.

How to use RedBubble coupon codes 1. Find a RedBubble promo code you’d like to use and click "Get Code" to reveal it. 2. Copy the code and head to the RedBubble website to start shopping. 3. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the checkout stage. 4. Enter your chosen promo code into the promo code box. 5. After entering, hit the "Apply" button and your coupon will be activated. 5. Proceed through the rest of the checkout process as normal to place your order.

How we source coupon codes

The coupons you’ll find on Tom’s Guide have been sourced by our dedicated coupons team, who use the web, our relationships with retailers, & our affiliate networks to find the latest codes. The offers on each coupon page are updated every few days to ensure we feature the freshest ways to save, and our commercial team (based in London) also sources exclusive codes and sales info directly from some of the biggest retailers around.

How we test coupon codes

All the coupon codes we list on our pages have been tested by our deals & offers teams to check they work as intended before they’ve been uploaded. You’ll find a wide range of coupons on Tom’s Guide, including free shipping offers, student discounts, and savings on various kinds of products.

To ensure that all listed codes are available to use, we don’t include any one-time use or user-specific coupons. We also provide as much information as we can to keep things as clear as possible - any expiry dates or terms & conditions will be listed alongside the code. Look for the ‘Terms & Conditions’ text - you’ll be able to click this to expand this section for more details.

What to do if a coupon code doesn’t work

We take care to only list tried & tested coupons on our pages, so all codes should be active and confer the listed discount or deal. However, although we keep up to date with expiry dates and any terms & conditions, sometimes retailers change these before we can update our pages.

Should a coupon fail to work as expected, check you meet any listed requirements. These can include minimum spends, multibuy offers, or product-specific promotions (i.e. 10% off selected tablets). You can view all associated requirements by clicking “View terms and conditions” below your code.

If this does not solve your issue, you can contact our customer service team by emailing coupons.tomsguide@futurenet.com. Make sure to let us know which coupon you were trying to use and which page this was listed on, and we’ll be in touch to help as soon as possible.

How we make money

Tom’s Guide makes money from coupons through a commission-based model. We have agreements in place with each retailer on our site - for every purchase made using one of our coupons or deals, we earn a small percentage of the order total back in commission.

Thanks to this model, we can save our customers money without charging them a thing. You won’t pay a penny to get the discounts listed on our pages, so whichever code or deal you choose, you’ll get exactly what it says on the tin.

If you're looking for more information on Tom's Guide coupons, you can also read more about How We Source Coupon Codes and How to Use Them on our dedicated page.