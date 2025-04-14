Microsoft alerts users not to delete strange empty folder spawned by Windows 11 update — here's why

Microsoft caused confusion last week after its latest Windows 11 April 2025 update added a strange folder that was completely empty. Now, we know what it's used for — and it should not be deleted.

During the recent Windows 11 24H2 update, Microsoft planted an "inetpub" folder on PCs. This folder was empty and left many users puzzled by why it was created, with many believing it was made by mistake, seeing as it was not included in the latest patch notes.

Some users believed it to be fine to delete, since it may have been a bug introduced during the latest update. However, Microsoft spoke with Windows Latest to confirm that the "inetpub" folder was intentional and that it is part of a security fix.

Do not delete this folder

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Most importantly, Microsoft warned that the folder should not be deleted, even if the Windows 11 PC allows it to. According to the report, the folder is used for a security patch to fix a “CVE-2025-21204," a flaw that allows attackers to modify system files.

"On unpatched devices, Windows Update may follow symbolic links in a way that can let local attackers trick the system into accessing or modifying unintended files or folders," Microsoft states.

Microsoft continues: “This folder should not be deleted regardless of whether Internet Information Services (IIS) is active on the target device. This behaviour is part of changes that increase protection and does not require any action from IT admins and end users,”

Since this was not included during the initial release of the update, Microsoft has now corrected the mistake by including notes on what the folder does. However, since it's been a week since the update, many user may already be in the position of having the file deleted, putting them at risk of the bug.

However, thanks to Windows Latest, the "inetpub" can be restored.

How to restore the Windows 11 folder

For users that thought the folder was just a mistake and deleted it (since Microsoft didn't mention the function of what it does in the update's release notes), there's an easy fix to get it back on your PC.

To restore the "inetpub" folder, you'll need to head into System Settings and turn on IIS (Internet Information System). Follow the steps below:

On your PC, type in "Control Panel" and open the app. Click Programs Under Programs and Features, select "Turn Windows features on and off" The dialog box should come up. Scroll down to find “Internet Information Services” and check the box next to it. Click "Ok"

Once done, the "inetpub" folder should appear again. Since this is crucial security patch to stop attackers from modifying system folders, it's important than anyone who deleted it to restore the folder. Luckily, it's easy enough to do.

If you're looking to make the most out of your PC, check out these top Windows 11 tips.