NordVPN's Threat Protection Pro is now a certified anti-phishing tool

They say that to catch a fish you need to use the right bait. Well, the same rule applies to the internet. For decades now, online scammers have been finding new and increasingly sneaky ways to tempt unsuspecting internet users into giving away their private information using "phishing scams." Whether it's a spam email promising untold riches or a complex and meticulously structured long con, phishing is a very real threat.

In our promotion of internet safety here at Tom's Guide, we often recommend you choose one of the best VPNs to protect your privacy and safety. Unsurprisingly, it's our current number one pick that is doing the most to counter phishing in particular.

In recognition of this, NordVPN has become the first VPN to be certified by independent body AV-Comparatives as an anti-phishing tool. More specifically, its Threat Protection Pro system has become one of just 8 products to be certified in 2024.

What does Threat Protection Pro do?

Available as part of its "Plus" and "Ultimate" subscription tiers, Threat Protection Pro is NordVPN's attempt to protect users whether they're connected to a VPN or not. It's a tool designed to keep you safe from phishing scams, malware and fraudulent websites. It investigates URLs, links and ads on web pages you visit automatically.



Compared to other DNS filtering tools it works on a deeper level, going beyond domain-level checks to work on the Javascript and URL levels. This provides more comprehensive protection and peace of mind as well as suppressing pesky ads.

Subscribers can also use Threat Protection Pro to scan any downloads for malware, and like I've mentioned, it works regardless of whether the VPN itself is enabled or disabled.

It's worth noting that at the time of writing, Threat Protection Pro is only available on desktop (PC and Mac) and not mobile devices.

How did NordVPN pass this certification?

Independent Austrian organization AV-Comparatives put NordVPN Threat Protection Pro through its paces. It presented the tool with a host of links, some legit and some well-disguised phishing scams.

Its response to these links was scored on two different elements. How effective it was at spotting the scams and whether it produced any false positives. Achieving an 85% accuracy rate and reporting a perfect score of zero false positives, NordVPN passed the test. Just another reason we rate it so highly.